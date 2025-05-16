Advertisement
From Darjeeling To Shimla: Top 9 Most Scenic Train Trips In India That You Can't Afford To Miss
From Darjeeling To Shimla: Top 9 Most Scenic Train Trips In India That You Can't Afford To Miss

India's diverse landscape transforms train journeys into unforgettable adventures, offering breathtaking views from Himalayan peaks to golden deserts.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
India’s vast and diverse landscape makes train journeys here not just a means of transportation, but an unforgettable experience. From snow-capped Himalayan peaks to lush green valleys and golden deserts, the Indian Railways offers some of the most picturesque train routes in the world. Whether you’re a travel enthusiast, a nature lover, or someone seeking a slice of adventure, these scenic train trips will leave you spellbound.

Here are the top 9 most scenic train journeys in India that you absolutely cannot afford to miss:-

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling) – West Bengal

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling) – West Bengal

UNESCO World Heritage Site

Known as the "Toy Train," this narrow-gauge railway snakes through the misty hills of Darjeeling, offering panoramic views of tea plantations, pine forests, and the majestic Kanchenjunga peak. The journey is a blend of colonial charm and Himalayan beauty.

Distance: 88 km Duration: 7 hours Highlight: Batasia Loop & Ghum – India's highest railway station

Kalka to Shimla – Himachal Pradesh

Kalka to Shimla – Himachal Pradesh

Another UNESCO World Heritage site, this journey through the Shivalik Hills is a must for mountain lovers. The train passes through over 100 tunnels and 800 bridges, offering stunning views of pine-covered hills and colonial-era architecture.

Distance: 96 km Duration: 5–6 hours Highlight: Barog Tunnel – one of the longest tunnels on this route

Konkan Railway (Mumbai to Goa)

Konkan Railway (Mumbai to Goa)

One of India’s most beautiful coastal routes, the Konkan Railway takes you through tropical greenery, cascading waterfalls, and charming seaside villages. It’s especially mesmerizing during the monsoon season.

Distance: 580 km Duration: 8–12 hours Highlight: Panvalnadi Bridge – one of the tallest viaducts in India

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam to Ooty) – Tamil Nadu

Nilgiri Mountain Railway (Mettupalayam to Ooty) – Tamil Nadu

This century-old train climbs the Nilgiri Hills through rocky terrain, lush forests, and tea estates. The steam engine and vintage carriages offer a nostalgic ride through one of India’s most scenic hill stations.

Distance: 46 km Duration: 5 hours Highlight: Coonoor and rolling green valleys

Jammu to Banihal – Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu to Banihal – Jammu & Kashmir

Running through the picturesque Kashmir Valley, this route includes the Pir Panjal Tunnel, India’s longest railway tunnel. Surrounded by snow-clad peaks and verdant meadows, the journey is truly magical.

Distance: 135 km Duration: 2 hours Highlight: Pir Panjal Range views

Matheran Hill Railway – Maharashtra

Matheran Hill Railway – Maharashtra

One of the few remaining steam railways in India, this journey through the Western Ghats is tranquil and green. The toy train winds up to the charming hill station of Matheran, where no motor vehicles are allowed.

Distance: 21 km Duration: 2 hours Highlight: Dense forest trails and panoramic Ghats

Vasco Da Gama to Londa – Goa to Karnataka

Vasco Da Gama to Londa – Goa to Karnataka

This underrated route offers spectacular views of the Western Ghats, thick jungles, and waterfalls, including the iconic Dudhsagar Falls, which is especially striking during the monsoon.

Distance: 100 km Duration: 3–4 hours Highlight: Train passing right in front of Dudhsagar Falls

Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)

Mandovi Express (Mumbai to Goa)

Unlike the Konkan Railway’s faster trains, the Mandovi Express is perfect for a slow, scenic ride. With large windows and a comfortable pace, it offers stunning coastal and countryside views.

Distance: 580 km Duration: 11 hours Highlight: Frequent river crossings and lush landscapes

Desert Queen (Jodhpur to Jaisalmer) – Rajasthan

Desert Queen (Jodhpur to Jaisalmer) – Rajasthan

Travel through India’s golden desert landscape on this route that brings you face to face with sand dunes, camels, and colorful villages. Sunrises and sunsets on this train ride are absolutely surreal.

Distance: 300 km Duration: 6 hours Highlight: Thar Desert scenery and desert forts

These train journeys showcase India’s rich geographic and cultural diversity like no other mode of travel. Whether you’re exploring the Himalayan heights, lush southern valleys, or the arid deserts of Rajasthan, each route promises breathtaking views and unforgettable memories.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK