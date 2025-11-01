From Espresso To Cold Brew: 5 Coffee And Food Pairings That Will Amazingly Surprise Your Taste Buds

2 / 7

Why It Works:

The bold, intense flavor of espresso pairs perfectly with the rich bitterness of dark chocolate. Both share roasted, earthy notes that complement each other without overpowering. The chocolate’s slight sweetness softens the espresso’s sharpness, creating a smooth, luxurious combination.

Try This:

Enjoy a small piece of 70–80% dark chocolate with your espresso, or melt it slightly and drizzle it over your coffee for a decadent treat.