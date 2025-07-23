Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Fantasy To Reality: 8 Beautiful Pink Lakes Around The World That Actually Exist
From Fantasy To Reality: 8 Beautiful Pink Lakes Around The World That Actually Exist

Step into a world where fantasy meets reality with these 8 breathtaking pink lakes found across the globe. From Australia's Lake Hillier to Mexico’s Las Coloradas, these natural wonders owe their vibrant hues to algae, salt, and minerals. Each lake is a visual treat, offering surreal landscapes that defy belief.

Updated:Jul 23, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
Nature never ceases to amaze us, and one of its most surreal creations is pink-coloured lakes—real water bodies that shimmer in stunning shades of pink. From Australia to Senegal, these lakes look like they've been dyed with strawberry milkshake, but their colour is all natural!

Here's a list of 8 pink lakes around the world that will leave you in awe.

Lake Hillier – Australia’s Most Famous Pink Wonder

Lake Hillier – Australia’s Most Famous Pink Wonder

Located on Middle Island off the coast of Western Australia, Lake Hillier is known for its striking bubblegum-pink colour. The lake’s hue is believed to come from a specific type of salt-loving algae called Dunaliella salina, which produces carotenoid pigments. What's fascinating is that the colour remains even when the water is bottled!

Lake Retba (Lac Rose) – Senegal’s Salty Pink Treasure

Lake Retba (Lac Rose) – Senegal’s Salty Pink Treasure

Just northeast of Dakar lies Lake Retba, also known as Lac Rose due to its cotton-candy pink hue. This lake is extremely salty, and during the dry season, its pink colour becomes more vibrant due to the concentration of salt and algae. Locals even harvest salt from its shores.

Hutt Lagoon – The Pink Lake That Changes Shades

Hutt Lagoon – The Pink Lake That Changes Shades

Also in Western Australia, Hutt Lagoon is a salt lake near Port Gregory that ranges in colour from bubblegum pink to deep red and even purple depending on the time of day and season. The lake gets its pink tint from the same microalgae as Lake Hillier, making it another Instagram-worthy natural wonder.

Dusty Rose Lake – Canada’s Hidden Pink Gem

Dusty Rose Lake – Canada’s Hidden Pink Gem

Nestled in British Columbia, Dusty Rose Lake is unique because its pink colour is not due to algae or salt. Instead, it's the result of mineral deposits and glacial silt. Despite its lack of vibrant flora or fauna, this lake's soft rose tint gives it an otherworldly feel.

Las Coloradas – Mexico’s Rosy Salt Flats

Las Coloradas – Mexico’s Rosy Salt Flats

Located on the Yucatán Peninsula, Las Coloradas is part of a series of salt evaporation ponds that turn brilliant shades of pink due to red-colored algae, plankton, and brine shrimp. The contrast between the vibrant water and white salt crystals makes it a must-see for photographers and curious travellers alike.

Salinas de Torrevieja – Spain’s Stunning Pink Lagoon

Salinas de Torrevieja – Spain’s Stunning Pink Lagoon

This salt lake near Alicante in southeastern Spain is popular among health tourists for its therapeutic mud and high salt concentration. Its rosy hue comes from algae and bacteria that thrive in extreme salinity. It’s also a great place to spot flamingos that are drawn to its salty environment.

Lake Natron – Tanzania’s Dangerous Beauty

Lake Natron – Tanzania’s Dangerous Beauty

While not always pink, Lake Natron can take on reddish-pink hues during the dry season due to blooming microorganisms. The lake is known for its extreme alkalinity and high temperatures, making it dangerous for most animals—but it's still a breeding ground for flamingos!

Masazirgol (Masazir Lake) – Azerbaijan’s Pink Salt Lake

Masazirgol (Masazir Lake) – Azerbaijan’s Pink Salt Lake

Located near Baku, Masazirgol is a highly saline lake known for its pinkish tint, especially noticeable during the warmer months. The lake is commercially harvested for its salt, and its rare colour makes it one of the most unusual spots in the region.

These pink-coloured lakes defy logic and look like scenes straight out of a fantasy film. While their colours may seem unnatural, they’re proof of the incredible biodiversity and chemical balance nature can create. If you're a lover of rare natural beauty, these lakes deserve a spot on your global adventure list.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK