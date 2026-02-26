Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021413https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-gavi-to-varkala-cliff-top-10-offbeat-places-to-visit-in-kerala-for-a-peaceful-and-unique-travel-experience-3021413
NewsPhotosFrom Gavi to Varkala Cliff: Top 10 offbeat places to visit in Kerala for a peaceful and unique travel experience
photoDetails

From Gavi to Varkala Cliff: Top 10 offbeat places to visit in Kerala for a peaceful and unique travel experience

From the serene forests of Gavi to the scenic beauty of Varkala Cliff, explore Kerala’s most stunning offbeat destinations away from the usual tourist rush. Discover hidden gems that offer nature, adventure, peace, and unforgettable travel experiences.

Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Kerala

1/12
Kerala

Kerala is popularly known for its backwaters, beaches, and hill stations. Most travellers visit famous spots like Munnar or Alleppey, but the state has many hidden gems that are peaceful, less crowded, and equally beautiful. If you love exploring unique destinations away from tourist rush, this guide to the top 10 offbeat places in Kerala will help you plan something different and exciting.

Here are some lesser-known yet stunning places you must add to your Kerala travel list:-

Follow Us

Gavi – A Hidden Forest Paradise

2/12
Gavi – A Hidden Forest Paradise

Gavi is perfect for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Located inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, this place offers thick forests, calm lakes, and eco-tourism activities. You can enjoy trekking, birdwatching, and jeep safaris here. It is peaceful and ideal for those who want a break from city life.

Follow Us

Vagamon – Rolling Meadows and Pine Forests

3/12
Vagamon – Rolling Meadows and Pine Forests

Vagamon is a beautiful hill station with green meadows, pine forests, and cool weather. It is less crowded compared to other hill stations in Kerala. Adventure lovers can try paragliding here, while others can simply relax and enjoy the scenic views.

Follow Us

Ponmudi – Golden Peak Getaway

4/12
Ponmudi – Golden Peak Getaway

Ponmudi means “Golden Peak.” It is a quiet hill station near Thiruvananthapuram. The winding roads, tea gardens, and misty hills make it a perfect weekend destination. It is ideal for short treks and peaceful stays.

Follow Us

Marayoor – Sandalwood Forests and Ancient Caves

5/12
Marayoor – Sandalwood Forests and Ancient Caves

Marayoor is famous for its natural sandalwood forests and ancient rock paintings. The calm environment and historical importance make it unique. It is a great destination for travellers who love history and nature together.

Follow Us

Kumbalangi – India’s First Model Tourism Village

6/12
Kumbalangi – India’s First Model Tourism Village

Kumbalangi offers a real village experience. You can see traditional fishing methods, enjoy fresh seafood, and learn about local culture. It is a perfect place to understand Kerala’s rural lifestyle.

Follow Us

Silent Valley National Park – Untouched Natural Beauty

7/12
Silent Valley National Park – Untouched Natural Beauty

This national park is one of the most beautiful and protected forest areas in Kerala. It is home to rare plants and animals. If you love eco-tourism and wildlife photography, Silent Valley is a must-visit.

Follow Us

Ashtamudi Lake – Peaceful Backwater Experience

8/12
Ashtamudi Lake – Peaceful Backwater Experience

While Alleppey is crowded, Ashtamudi Lake offers a quieter backwater experience. You can enjoy houseboat rides, stunning sunsets, and calm waters without too much tourist rush.

Follow Us

Meesapulimala – A Trekker’s Dream

9/12
Meesapulimala – A Trekker’s Dream

Meesapulimala is the second-highest peak in Kerala. It is perfect for trekking and adventure lovers. The sunrise view from the top is breathtaking and worth the effort.

Follow Us

Nelliyampathy – Orange Plantations and Cool Climate

10/12
Nelliyampathy – Orange Plantations and Cool Climate

Nelliyampathy is a peaceful hill station known for its orange orchards and tea plantations. The cool weather and beautiful valleys make it an ideal offbeat travel spot.

Follow Us

Varkala Cliff – A Quiet Beach Escape

11/12
Varkala Cliff – A Quiet Beach Escape

Unlike other busy beaches, Varkala Cliff offers a peaceful seaside experience. The cliff views, clean beaches, and calm atmosphere make it a relaxing holiday destination.

Follow Us

12/12

Kerala is not just about popular tourist destinations. It is also about discovering hidden gems that offer peace, adventure, and natural beauty. These offbeat places in Kerala are perfect for travellers who want something different and less crowded.

If you are planning your next vacation, explore these unique destinations and experience the untouched charm of Kerala. Sometimes, the best memories are made in places that are not on every traveller’s list.

Follow Us
offbeat places in keralahidden gems in KeralaKerala TourismKerala
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Rashmika–Vijay Wedding
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Inside Haldi & Sangeet pics, guest list, two ceremonies,menu, muhurat time and location — all you need to know
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 10 players with most runs in a T20 World Cup edition: Virat Kohli at 1st, Babar Azam at 3rd, Sahibzada Farhan at...; check full list
camera icon8
title
7 waterfalls in india you must visit
India’s 7 must-visit waterfalls for the perfect summer vacation - Beat the heat with natural escapes
camera icon5
title
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: A look at their 5 most adorable on-screen moments - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Shoaib Malik fourth marriage rumor
FACT CHECK: Is Shoaib Malik Preparing for a Fourth Marriage with Pakistani actress Laiba Khan?