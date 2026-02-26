From Gavi to Varkala Cliff: Top 10 offbeat places to visit in Kerala for a peaceful and unique travel experience
From the serene forests of Gavi to the scenic beauty of Varkala Cliff, explore Kerala’s most stunning offbeat destinations away from the usual tourist rush. Discover hidden gems that offer nature, adventure, peace, and unforgettable travel experiences.
Kerala
Kerala is popularly known for its backwaters, beaches, and hill stations. Most travellers visit famous spots like Munnar or Alleppey, but the state has many hidden gems that are peaceful, less crowded, and equally beautiful. If you love exploring unique destinations away from tourist rush, this guide to the top 10 offbeat places in Kerala will help you plan something different and exciting.
Here are some lesser-known yet stunning places you must add to your Kerala travel list:-
Gavi – A Hidden Forest Paradise
Gavi is perfect for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. Located inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve, this place offers thick forests, calm lakes, and eco-tourism activities. You can enjoy trekking, birdwatching, and jeep safaris here. It is peaceful and ideal for those who want a break from city life.
Vagamon – Rolling Meadows and Pine Forests
Vagamon is a beautiful hill station with green meadows, pine forests, and cool weather. It is less crowded compared to other hill stations in Kerala. Adventure lovers can try paragliding here, while others can simply relax and enjoy the scenic views.
Ponmudi – Golden Peak Getaway
Ponmudi means “Golden Peak.” It is a quiet hill station near Thiruvananthapuram. The winding roads, tea gardens, and misty hills make it a perfect weekend destination. It is ideal for short treks and peaceful stays.
Marayoor – Sandalwood Forests and Ancient Caves
Marayoor is famous for its natural sandalwood forests and ancient rock paintings. The calm environment and historical importance make it unique. It is a great destination for travellers who love history and nature together.
Kumbalangi – India’s First Model Tourism Village
Kumbalangi offers a real village experience. You can see traditional fishing methods, enjoy fresh seafood, and learn about local culture. It is a perfect place to understand Kerala’s rural lifestyle.
Silent Valley National Park – Untouched Natural Beauty
This national park is one of the most beautiful and protected forest areas in Kerala. It is home to rare plants and animals. If you love eco-tourism and wildlife photography, Silent Valley is a must-visit.
Ashtamudi Lake – Peaceful Backwater Experience
While Alleppey is crowded, Ashtamudi Lake offers a quieter backwater experience. You can enjoy houseboat rides, stunning sunsets, and calm waters without too much tourist rush.
Meesapulimala – A Trekker’s Dream
Meesapulimala is the second-highest peak in Kerala. It is perfect for trekking and adventure lovers. The sunrise view from the top is breathtaking and worth the effort.
Nelliyampathy – Orange Plantations and Cool Climate
Nelliyampathy is a peaceful hill station known for its orange orchards and tea plantations. The cool weather and beautiful valleys make it an ideal offbeat travel spot.
Varkala Cliff – A Quiet Beach Escape
Unlike other busy beaches, Varkala Cliff offers a peaceful seaside experience. The cliff views, clean beaches, and calm atmosphere make it a relaxing holiday destination.
Kerala is not just about popular tourist destinations. It is also about discovering hidden gems that offer peace, adventure, and natural beauty. These offbeat places in Kerala are perfect for travellers who want something different and less crowded.
If you are planning your next vacation, explore these unique destinations and experience the untouched charm of Kerala. Sometimes, the best memories are made in places that are not on every traveller’s list.
Trending Photos