From Heritage To Devotion: 10 Oldest Durga Puja Pandals In West Bengal You Must Visit
Discover the timeless charm of West Bengal’s oldest Durga Puja pandals, where history meets devotion. These traditional pujas have preserved centuries-old rituals and royal heritage. From Shobhabazar Rajbari to Barisha’s Roy Chowdhury Bari, each pandal tells a cultural story.
Durga Puja in West Bengal is more than just a festival—it is an emotion, a cultural extravaganza, and a grand celebration of tradition and art. While modern pujas are known for their innovative themes and creative décor, the oldest pandals in Bengal carry the soul of history and heritage.
These pandals are not just worship spaces; they are living museums that narrate centuries-old tales of devotion, community, and artistic excellence.
Here are the 10 oldest Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal you must visit at least once:-
Shobhabazar Rajbari Durga Puja
Founded in the mid-18th century by Raja Nabakrishna Deb, the Shobhabazar Rajbari Durga Puja is one of Kolkata’s most iconic traditional pujas. It is believed that Lord Clive himself attended this puja after the Battle of Plassey. The grandeur lies not in extravagant decoration but in the royal rituals that have been preserved for centuries.
Rani Rashmoni’s Durga Puja
The founder of Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Rani Rashmoni, initiated this puja in the 19th century. Even today, the puja reflects her strong devotion and philanthropy. The pandal retains its simplicity and focuses heavily on traditional rituals, offering visitors an authentic spiritual experience.
Sovabazar Rajbari’s Chhoto Rajbari Puja
Often overshadowed by the Shobhabazar Bari, the "Chhoto Rajbari" puja is equally significant. It follows age-old customs and traditional music, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia. This pandal is a reminder of Kolkata’s aristocratic past and cultural depth.
Thanthania Dutta Bari Durga Puja
Dating back to over 150 years, this puja is renowned for its continuity in tradition. The Dutta Bari is known for retaining the “ekchala” idol (single frame for the goddess and her children), a style rarely seen in today’s theme-driven pandals.
Bhowanipore Mallick Bari Durga Puja
One of the oldest family pujas in South Kolkata, the Mallick Bari puja is around 170 years old. The aristocratic Mallick family ensured that rituals and traditions were strictly followed, and the grandeur of the house adds to the festive aura.
Chhatubabu-Latubabu’s Durga Puja (Kashinath Dutta’s Bari)
This puja, started in the 18th century, still upholds aristocratic customs. Known for its majestic rituals and grand scale, the puja is deeply rooted in Bengal’s history. Visitors are often mesmerized by its heritage ambience.
Sabarna Roy Chowdhury’s Durga Puja
The Roy Chowdhury family of Barisha started their Durga Puja around 1610, making it one of the oldest recorded pujas in Bengal. The family’s deep-rooted legacy and dedication to rituals make this pandal a must-visit for anyone interested in Bengal’s religious history.
Pathuriaghata Khelat Ghosh Bari Durga Puja
This puja began over 200 years ago and is famous for its grandeur. The Ghosh Bari is decorated with traditional chandeliers and antique collections during the puja. The rituals are performed with great devotion, showcasing Kolkata’s old aristocratic culture.
Jorasanko Dawn Bari Durga Puja
The Dawn family’s puja at Jorasanko is more than 175 years old and is admired for its devotion and rich traditions. The rituals are steeped in heritage, and the puja continues to attract locals and visitors every year.
Laha Bari Durga Puja (Pathuriaghata)
The Laha family puja is one of the aristocratic pujas in North Kolkata, around 160 years old. Known for its spiritual purity and classic style of worship, the puja brings together the essence of Bengal’s devotional and cultural heritage.
Durga Puja in West Bengal is not just about dazzling lights and artistic pandals. These oldest Durga Puja pandals remind us of the roots of devotion and tradition that have shaped Bengal’s identity. A visit to these places during the festival is like stepping back in time—witnessing the undying spirit of faith and culture that continues to thrive even today.
