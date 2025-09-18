From Heritage To Devotion: 10 Oldest Durga Puja Pandals In West Bengal You Must Visit

1 / 12

Durga Puja in West Bengal is more than just a festival—it is an emotion, a cultural extravaganza, and a grand celebration of tradition and art. While modern pujas are known for their innovative themes and creative décor, the oldest pandals in Bengal carry the soul of history and heritage.

These pandals are not just worship spaces; they are living museums that narrate centuries-old tales of devotion, community, and artistic excellence.

Here are the 10 oldest Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal you must visit at least once:-