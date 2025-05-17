From Himalayan Monal To Kaleej Pheasant: 8 Most Colourful Birds To Spot In Uttarakhand

1 / 10

Uttarakhand, often called the “Land of the Gods,” is not just known for its serene landscapes and spiritual destinations—it is also a treasure trove for bird lovers. The state's diverse geography, ranging from lush forests to snow-capped mountains, provides a perfect habitat for a wide variety of bird species. Among them, some birds stand out for their stunning colours and striking appearances.

Whether you're a seasoned birder or a nature enthusiasts, here are 8 of the most colourful birds you can spot in Uttarakhand:-