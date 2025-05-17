From Himalayan Monal To Kaleej Pheasant: 8 Most Colourful Birds To Spot In Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand, often called the “Land of the Gods,” is not just known for its serene landscapes and spiritual destinations—it is also a treasure trove for bird lovers.
Uttarakhand, often called the “Land of the Gods,” is not just known for its serene landscapes and spiritual destinations—it is also a treasure trove for bird lovers. The state's diverse geography, ranging from lush forests to snow-capped mountains, provides a perfect habitat for a wide variety of bird species. Among them, some birds stand out for their stunning colours and striking appearances.
Whether you're a seasoned birder or a nature enthusiasts, here are 8 of the most colourful birds you can spot in Uttarakhand:-
Himalayan Monal (Lophophorus impejanus)
Why It Stands Out: A kaleidoscope of iridescent colours—metallic blue, green, red, and purple.
Best Places to Spot: Chopta, Tungnath, and Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary.
This national bird of Nepal and the state bird of Uttarakhand is a true gem of the Himalayas, often seen foraging in high-altitude meadows.
Scarlet Minivet (Pericrocotus speciosus)
Why It Stands Out: Males are a vivid scarlet red with black wings, while females glow in shades of yellow.
Best Places to Spot: Jim Corbett National Park, Nainital, and forested hills.
Seen darting through the treetops, these small birds often move in pairs or flocks.
Western Tragopan (Tragopan melanocephalus)
Why It Stands Out: Brilliant red and black plumage with bright blue facial skin and throat pouch.
Best Places to Spot: Askot and Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuaries.
Elusive and shy, the Western Tragopan is one of the most beautiful and rare pheasants in the world.
Blue Whistling Thrush (Myophonus caeruleus)
Why It Stands Out: Deep blue plumage with metallic sheen and a lovely, flute-like call.
Best Places to Spot: Nainital, Mussoorie, and near streams or forest trails.
A common but striking bird, often seen hopping around near water.
Red-billed Blue Magpie (Urocissa erythroryncha)
Why It Stands Out: Bright blue wings, long tail, and a contrasting red beak and legs.
Best Places to Spot: Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, and Nainital.
Known for its boldness and noisy nature, this magpie adds drama to any forest walk.
Kaleej Pheasant (Lophura leucomelanos)
Why It Stands Out: Males sport glossy black and white feathers with a vivid red face.
Best Places to Spot: Rajaji and Binsar Wildlife Sanctuaries.
Often seen in pairs, these shy birds prefer dense forests and undergrowth.
Himalayan Rubythroat (Calliope pectoralis)
Why It Stands Out: Males have a striking red throat bordered by white stripes.
Best Places to Spot: Chopta Valley and alpine shrublands.
These shy ground dwellers are more often heard than seen, but their colour is worth the patience.
Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos)
Why It Stands Out: Majestic brown plumage with golden feathers on the nape and a commanding presence.
Best Places to Spot: High-altitude regions like Kedarnath and Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve.
A powerful raptor, the Golden Eagle brings grandeur to the Himalayan skies.
Uttarakhand offers birdwatchers an unmatched experience with its colourful avian population. Each of these birds adds a stroke of colour to the state's already breathtaking landscapes. So, pack your binoculars, keep your camera ready, and let the birds of Uttarakhand guide your next adventure.
Trending Photos