Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987625https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-indian-peacock-to-victoria-crowned-pigeon-meet-7-most-breathtaking-birds-ever-seen-on-earth-2987625
NewsPhotosFrom Indian Peacock To Victoria Crowned Pigeon: Meet 7 Most Breathtaking Birds Ever Seen On Earth
photoDetails

From Indian Peacock To Victoria Crowned Pigeon: Meet 7 Most Breathtaking Birds Ever Seen On Earth

Discover the world’s most breathtaking birds, from the vibrant Indian Peacock to the majestic Victoria Crowned Pigeon. This list unveils nature’s most colourful, enchanting, and extraordinary species ever seen on Earth.

Updated:Nov 21, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Most Beautiful Birds

1/9
Most Beautiful Birds

Nature’s beauty often reveals itself in the most colourful and delicate forms—and birds are one of its finest creations. From shimmering plumage to extraordinary tail designs, these species captivate birdwatchers, photographers, and nature lovers across the globe.

Here are the 7 most beautiful birds in the world, celebrated for their unmatched charm, vivid colours, and breathtaking features.

Follow Us

Resplendent Quetzal

2/9
Resplendent Quetzal

Scientific Name: Pharomachrus mocinno

Found In: Central America, Mexico

Key Physical Characteristics: The Resplendent Quetzal is considered one of the world’s most divine birds. Its emerald-green body, long flowing tail streamers in males, and bright red breast make it an unforgettable sight. The bird's iridescent feathers change colour in different light angles, giving it a magical glow. With a blue head and shimmering tones, this bird has long been associated with ancient legends and royalty.

Follow Us

Indian Peafowl (Peacock)

3/9
Indian Peafowl (Peacock)

Scientific Name: Pavo cristatus

Found In: India, Sri Lanka

Key Physical Characteristics: The Indian Peafowl, India’s national bird, is globally admired for the male’s iconic fan-shaped train adorned with colourful “eyes” or ocelli. Its iridescent blue body, long neck, and distinct head crest make it a symbol of grace and beauty. During courtship, the peacock’s vibrant display is a breathtaking dance of colour and elegance.

Follow Us

Golden Pheasant

4/9
Golden Pheasant

Scientific Name: Chrysolophus pictus

Found In: China (also introduced to other regions)

Key Physical Characteristics: The Golden Pheasant lives up to its name with its bright golden crest, bold red, orange, and green feathers, and long patterned tail. Its stunning colour palette and striking red facial skin make this species look like a painting brought to life. Seen mostly in forests and woodlands, it is one of the most eye-catching birds ever documented.

Follow Us

Rainbow Lorikeet

5/9
Rainbow Lorikeet

Scientific Name: Trichoglossus moluccanus

Found In: Australia, Indonesia

Key Physical Characteristics: This playful parrot species showcases one of the brightest colour combinations in the bird kingdom. With its blue head, orange chest, green wings, and yellow-purple accents, the Rainbow Lorikeet looks like a splash of fresh paint. It has a brush-like tongue adapted for feeding on nectar, adding to its uniqueness.

Follow Us

Wilson’s Bird-of-Paradise

6/9
Wilson’s Bird-of-Paradise

Scientific Name: Diphyllodes respublica

Found In: Indonesia (Papua)

Key Physical Characteristics: This rare bird is known for its striking blue crown (formed from bare skin), vivid red back, black wings, and mesmerising curly sickle-shaped tail feathers. Its emerald-green chest adds extra charm. Wilson’s Bird-of-Paradise performs dramatic courtship dances, making it one of the most fascinating species on Earth.

Follow Us

Paradise Tanager

7/9
Paradise Tanager

Scientific Name: Tangara chilensis

Found In: Amazon rainforest (South America)

Key Physical Characteristics: Small yet impossibly vibrant, the Paradise Tanager is a tropical jewel. It features a bright green head, sky-blue belly, and black upper body, with some individuals displaying a yellow or red patch near the tail. This species embodies the colourful richness of the Amazon’s biodiversity.

Follow Us

Victoria Crowned Pigeon

8/9
Victoria Crowned Pigeon

Scientific Name: Goura victoria

Found In: New Guinea and surrounding islands

Key Physical Characteristics: The Victoria Crowned Pigeon stands out for its large size, making it one of the biggest pigeons in the world. Its bluish-grey body paired with a stunning lace-like blue crest gives it an elegant, royal appearance. With a deep maroon breast and striking red eyes, this bird is undeniably majestic.

Follow Us

9/9

These seven species prove that birds are more than just creatures of flight—they are masterpieces painted by nature itself. Each bird on this list showcases unique colours, patterns, and features that make them stand out in the animal kingdom. Whether it's the royal presence of the peacock, the glowing tail of the quetzal, or the rainbow shades of lorikeets, these birds remind us of the beauty that thrives in the wild.

Their existence encourages us to appreciate wildlife more deeply and protect the ecosystems that allow such beauty to flourish.

Follow Us
Indian PeacockVictoria Crowned Pigeonmost beautiful birds in the worldbreathtaking birdsstunning birds listColourful birdsExotic birdsRare birdsworld’s most beautiful birdsBird specieswildlife beautynature wondersmajestic birdstop 7 birdsextraordinary birds
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Narendra Modi tea seller
From Tea Seller To Waitress And Comedian, Check The First Job Of Famous World Leaders - Putin, Modi, Trump, And More
camera icon8
title
Miss Universe 2025
Miss Universe 2025: Best Looks Of India’s Manika Vishwakarma — From Swimsuit Round To National Costume
camera icon9
title
business success story
Meet Woman Who Began Her Startup Journey at 50, Today She’s One Of India’s Richest Self-Made Women With Net Worth Of Rs 4,08,02,00,00,000 – She Is…
camera icon8
title
World’s largest spider web
World’s Largest Spider Web: 1,11,000 Spiders In One Place, Spans Half The Size Of Tennis Court — Check Location, Giant Web Structure
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026 Auction
Meet 9 Players That Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics