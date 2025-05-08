From Indonesia To Turkey: Discover 10 Best International Travel Destinations For Indians To Visit During Summer 2025
This summer, Indian travellers can escape the heat by exploring scenic international destinations, from mountains to beaches.
Looking to beat the heat and explore new horizons this summer? Whether you’re craving cool mountain air, tropical beaches, or vibrant cities, there’s an international destination that fits every traveler’s dream. With more countries offering visa-on-arrival or e-visa options for Indian passport holders, traveling abroad has never been easier.
Here are 10 exciting international destinations Indians can explore this summer — with weather, culture, affordability, and travel ease in mind:-
Bali, Indonesia
Why Go: Known for its lush greenery, spiritual culture, and affordable luxury, Bali is a favorite among Indian travellers. Top Attractions: Ubud rice terraces, Seminyak beaches, Tanah Lot Temple, and traditional Balinese spas. Best Time: April to September
Thailand (Phuket, Krabi, Bangkok)
Why Go: Beautiful beaches, lively street markets, and affordable food make Thailand an ideal summer getaway. Top Attractions: Phi Phi Islands, Grand Palace, floating markets, and elephant sanctuaries. Best Time: November to early April
Maldives
Why Go: If you're dreaming of turquoise waters and overwater villas, the Maldives offers a perfect romantic escape or relaxing family vacation. Top Attractions: Snorkeling, scuba diving, private island resorts, and luxurious spa retreats. Best Time: November to April
Georgia
Why Go: With picturesque mountains, ancient cities, and vibrant local culture, Georgia is a hidden gem gaining popularity among Indian tourists. Top Attractions: Tbilisi, Kazbegi Mountains, wine tours in Kakheti, and historic monasteries. Best Time: May to September
Mauritius
Why Go: A tropical paradise with a blend of Indian, French, and Creole cultures, Mauritius is great for families and honeymooners. Top Attractions: Grand Baie, Chamarel Seven Colored Earth, underwater walk, and Le Morne Brabant. Best Time: May to December
Vietnam
Why Go: Known for its scenic beauty, rich history, and affordable travel, Vietnam offers a unique mix of nature and culture. Top Attractions: Ha Long Bay, Hoi An, Hanoi’s Old Quarter, and the Mekong Delta. Best Time: March to June
Dubai, UAE
Why Go: Dubai is a perfect short-haul destination offering luxury shopping, desert adventures, and architectural marvels. Top Attractions: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, desert safari, and Miracle Garden. Best Time: November to March
Turkey
Why Go: Turkey offers a unique mix of European and Asian cultures, stunning coastlines, and ancient historical sites. Top Attractions: Istanbul, Cappadocia hot air balloons, Pamukkale, and Ephesus ruins. Best Time: April to June
Sri Lanka
Why Go: Close to home, Sri Lanka offers a variety of experiences—from tea plantations to beautiful beaches and cultural temples. Top Attractions: Kandy, Ella, Galle, Sigiriya Rock Fortress, and Yala National Park. Best Time: May to September
Singapore
Why Go: A modern city with world-class attractions, excellent public transport, and great food — perfect for families and solo travelers. Top Attractions: Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa Island, Universal Studios, and Marina Bay Sands. Best Time: February to April
This summer, step out of your comfort zone and into a new adventure! With many countries offering easy visa policies and direct flight connectivity from India, your dream vacation is closer than ever. Whether you prefer beaches, mountains, culture, or cityscapes, these 10 international destinations offer unforgettable experiences for Indian travellers of all kinds.
