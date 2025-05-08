From Indonesia To Turkey: Discover 10 Best International Travel Destinations For Indians To Visit During Summer 2025

1 / 12

Looking to beat the heat and explore new horizons this summer? Whether you’re craving cool mountain air, tropical beaches, or vibrant cities, there’s an international destination that fits every traveler’s dream. With more countries offering visa-on-arrival or e-visa options for Indian passport holders, traveling abroad has never been easier.

Here are 10 exciting international destinations Indians can explore this summer — with weather, culture, affordability, and travel ease in mind:-