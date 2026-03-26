World’s 10 countries with the most influential cultures – India not included? From Italy to Switzerland, check full details here

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Culture moves across borders in many ways- through food, music, fashion, films, art, and everyday lifestyle. Over time, some countries have made a strong impact on global culture, shaping how people live, think, and express themselves. Their traditions, creativity, and modern industries have influenced people far beyond their own borders.

According to global rankings like the Best Countries report by U.S. News & World Report, several nations stand out for their powerful cultural influence, either because of their rich history or their modern entertainment and lifestyle trends.