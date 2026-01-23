Advertisement
From Jaipur to Varanasi: 8 best places you must visit this long weekend on January 24, 25 and 26

Planning a trip for the January long weekend? Explore 8 best getaways across India that are perfect for a short, refreshing break on January 24, 25, and 26. From heritage cities to peaceful spiritual destinations, there’s something for every kind of traveler.

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Got a long weekend coming up on January 24, 25, and 26? With Republic Day falling on January 26, it’s the perfect chance to take a short break without using too many leave days. Whether you love hills, beaches, heritage, or calm nature spots, India has plenty of quick getaways ideal for a refreshing long weekend trip.

Jaipur, Rajasthan – A Royal Short Escape

Jaipur, Rajasthan – A Royal Short Escape

If you love history, culture, and food, Jaipur is a great choice. Explore Amber Fort, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and vibrant local markets. The pleasant January weather makes sightseeing comfortable and enjoyable.

Best for: Culture lovers, foodies, short heritage trips

Udaipur, Rajasthan – Lakes & Romance

Udaipur, Rajasthan – Lakes & Romance

Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur offers peaceful views, heritage hotels, and romantic sunsets. Boat rides on Lake Pichola and visits to City Palace are must-dos.

Best for: Couples, slow travel, scenic beauty

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – Peace Meets Adventure

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand – Peace Meets Adventure

From yoga retreats and river rafting to Ganga aarti, Rishikesh offers the perfect mix of spirituality and thrill. January is ideal for quiet exploration without peak-season crowds.

Best for: Spiritual seekers, adventure lovers, solo travellers

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand – Winter Charm

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand – Winter Charm

Looking for a hill station escape? Mussoorie offers misty views, chilly weather, and calm walks along Mall Road. You may even catch light snowfall in nearby areas.

Best for: Families, hill lovers, winter vibes

Goa – Beaches Without the Rush

Goa – Beaches Without the Rush

While December is packed, late January in Goa is slightly calmer but still lively. Enjoy beaches, cafes, water sports, and sunset cruises without overwhelming crowds.

Best for: Friends, beach lovers, nightlife enthusiasts

Pondicherry – Calm Coastal Vibes

Pondicherry – Calm Coastal Vibes

If you want peace with a touch of culture, Pondicherry is ideal. French-style streets, cafés, beaches, and spiritual spots like Auroville make it perfect for a relaxed weekend.

Best for: Slow travel, couples, peaceful breaks

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh – Spiritual & Cultural

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh – Spiritual & Cultural

Experience India’s soul in Varanasi. From early-morning boat rides on the Ganges to evening Ganga aarti, the city offers a deeply enriching experience, especially in winter.

Best for: Spiritual travelers, culture enthusiasts

Ranthambore, Rajasthan – Wildlife Adventure

Ranthambore, Rajasthan – Wildlife Adventure

January is one of the best times to visit Ranthambore National Park. Enjoy jungle safaris and the chance to spot tigers amid scenic landscapes.

Best for: Wildlife lovers, photographers, nature enthusiasts

A long weekend like January 24–26 is perfect for a short yet memorable trip. Whether you choose mountains, beaches, heritage cities, or spiritual hubs, planning early will help you avoid last-minute hassles. Pack light, book smart, and give yourself the break you deserve.

