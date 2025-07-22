From Kakori To Reshmi: Discover 12 Types Of Indian Kebabs That Every Food Lover Should Try At Least Once
India’s kebab culture is rich with history, flavour, and variety — from the royal softness of Kakori kebabs to the creamy delight of Reshmi kebabs. This guide explores 12 iconic kebab types that every foodie must taste at least once. Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian, there’s a kebab to satisfy every craving.
Kebabs are one of the most loved dishes in Indian and Mughlai cuisine, offering a rich variety of textures, flavours, and spices. From smoky and juicy meat kebabs to soft and flavourful vegetarian options, there's a kebab for every palate.
Here are 12 must-try kebabs that deserve a spot on every foodie’s list.
Subz Kebab
Subz Kebab is a vegetarian delight made from a mix of seasonal vegetables, mashed potatoes, paneer, and Indian spices. These are pan-fried or shallow-fried until golden brown and offer a crispy outside with a soft, flavourful core. It's a healthy and delicious alternative for those who prefer plant-based options.
Tunday Kebab
Originating from Lucknow, Tunday Kebab is known for its melt-in-the-mouth texture. Traditionally made with finely minced buffalo meat and a secret blend of over 100 spices, this kebab is slow-cooked to perfection. It's a historical dish with royal Mughal roots that continues to be a street food favourite.
Shami Kebab
Shami Kebab is made with minced meat (usually mutton or beef), lentils, and a host of spices. These are boiled, ground into a paste, shaped into patties, and then shallow-fried. Rich in flavor and soft in texture, they’re often served as appetizers or in rolls and burgers.
Mutton Seekh Kebab
These kebabs are prepared by mixing minced mutton with spices, herbs, and onions, then shaped onto skewers and grilled or roasted. Mutton Seekh Kebabs are juicy, smoky, and rich in flavor, making them a popular choice for barbecue lovers.
Reshmi Kebab
Known for their silky texture, Reshmi Kebabs are made from marinated boneless chicken pieces, usually soaked in a mixture of cream, yogurt, and spices. They are then grilled to perfection, offering a creamy, tender, and mildly spiced flavor — perfect for those who prefer subtle spice levels.
Peshawari Kebab
Inspired by Afghan and North-West Frontier cuisine, Peshawari Kebabs are typically made with beef or lamb and spiced with minimal ingredients to highlight the meat’s natural flavor. They're grilled on open flames and known for their bold, rustic taste.
Hara Bhara Kebab
A hit among vegetarians, Hara Bhara Kebabs are made using spinach, green peas, and potatoes, giving them a vibrant green color. These kebabs are nutritious, light, and have a fresh, earthy taste. Perfect as tea-time snacks or party starters.
Kakori Kebab
Hailing from Kakori, near Lucknow, Kakori Kebabs are an elevated version of Seekh Kebabs. They're extremely soft due to the use of tender meat and raw papaya, combined with aromatic spices. These kebabs are famed for their regal origin and refined texture.
Lamb Chop Kebab
Lamb Chop Kebabs are a carnivore’s dream, featuring marinated lamb chops grilled or roasted until juicy and tender. The meat is usually infused with yogurt, garlic, and traditional Indian spices, resulting in a smoky, charred exterior with a succulent bite.
Dahi Kebab
Dahi Kebabs are unique, creamy kebabs made primarily from hung curd (thick yogurt), paneer, and a mix of spices. Crispy on the outside and melt-in-the-mouth inside, they’re a beloved vegetarian starter known for their rich, tangy flavor and smooth texture.
Soya Kebab
Perfect for protein lovers and vegetarians, Soya Kebabs are made from soya granules mixed with spices, herbs, and sometimes potatoes or paneer. These kebabs are chewy, flavourful, and rich in texture — ideal for replacing meat-based kebabs without compromising taste.
Mushroom Galouti
Inspired by the iconic meat-based Galouti Kebab, Mushroom Galouti offers a vegetarian twist. Finely chopped or pureed mushrooms are combined with exotic spices and shallow-fried until soft and aromatic. These kebabs are known for their luxurious, melt-in-the-mouth feel.
Whether you’re a meat lover or a vegetarian, India’s diverse kebab offerings ensure something for every palate. From royal recipes like Kakori and Tunday to nutritious bites like Hara Bhara and Dahi Kebabs, these dishes combine rich heritage with irresistible flavour.
