From Kerala To Ladakh: 7 Indian Destinations That Give You Feel Like Of Foreign Travel
From Kerala To Ladakh: 7 Indian Destinations That Give You Feel Like Of Foreign Travel

India is a country of incredible diversity, with landscapes and cultures that can often feel like different worlds within a single nation.

Updated:May 22, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
India is a country of incredible diversity, with landscapes and cultures that can often feel like different worlds within a single nation. Among the many unique locales in India, some destinations stand out for their ability to give travelers a taste of international charm right at home. 

Here are seven Indian destinations that feel like foreign countries:-

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

With its vibrant French colonial architecture, charming cafes, and serene beaches, Pondicherry transports you straight to the streets of France. The French Quarter, with its bougainvillea-draped villas and cobblestone lanes, offers a unique ambiance that is unlike any other Indian city. Strolling along the Promenade Beach gives visitors a quintessential coastal experience reminiscent of the French Riviera.

Goa

Goa

Often referred to as India’s party capital, Goa is famous for its Portuguese influence, stunning beaches, and vibrant nightlife. The architecture, cuisine, and festivals reflect a blend of Indian and Portuguese cultures, giving visitors a unique vibe reminiscent of a Mediterranean holiday. Whether you're relaxing on the sandy shores or enjoying the lively beach shacks, Goa is a paradise that feels far from the hustle of Indian cities.

Ladakh

Ladakh

The breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh are akin to stepping into a scene from Tibet or Mongolia. With its dramatic mountains, serene monasteries, and crystal-clear lakes like Pangong Tso, Ladakh offers a unique blend of Buddhist culture and natural beauty. Its high-altitude deserts and stunning vistas create an otherworldly experience that feels more like a remote escapade than a destination within India.

Kerala (God's Own Country)

Kerala (God's Own Country)

 Kerala’s lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and unique houseboats evoke a tropical paradise that feels distinctly foreign. The influence of colonial powers is evident in its architecture and churches, while the state’s rich traditions boast a unique cultural tapestry that combines elements of various religions and traditions. A houseboat ride through the backwaters of Alleppey offers an experience reminiscent of the canals of Venice.

Auroville

Auroville

This universal township in Tamil Nadu aims to be a model for human unity and peace. Auroville’s international community consists of people from over 50 countries, and its utopian vision promotes sustainable living and a holistic lifestyle. The unique architecture, spiritual practices, and multicultural environment create a diverse and enriching experience that feels distinctly global.

Sikkim

Sikkim

Nestled in the Himalayas, Sikkim boasts stunning landscapes and a rich cultural heritage that feels like an escape to Bhutan or Nepal. With its vibrant monasteries, traditional festivals, and breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga mountain, Sikkim offers a peaceful retreat. The state’s unique fusion of Tibetan and Indian cultures contributes to its distinct identity, making it a perfect travel destination for those seeking a different experience.

Khajuraho

Khajuraho

Famous for its erotic sculptures and intricate temples, Khajuraho presents a glimpse into ancient Indian artistry that evokes the architectural grandeur of some European cathedrals. The stunning carvings tell stories of love and life, much like the art found in Renaissance Europe. The fusion of styles in these UNESCO World Heritage Sites creates an aura of romance and mystique akin to that found in foreign lands.

Traveling in India can feel like venturing through various countries, each destination offering its own unique culture, architecture, and atmosphere. Whether you seek the laid-back charm of coastal towns, the serene beauty of mountain landscapes, or the rich traditions of unique communities, these seven destinations provide a delightful reminder that adventure can be found right at home. Plan your visit to these incredible places and experience the world without leaving India!

Travel IndiaHidden gems IndiaExplore IndiaForeign Feels In IndiaSwitzerland of India
