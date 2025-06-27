1 / 10

Litti Chokha

Litti is a dough ball made from whole wheat flour, stuffed with a spicy sattu (roasted gram flour) filling, seasoned with mustard oil, garlic, green chilies, and ajwain. It’s traditionally roasted over coal or cow dung cakes, giving it a smoky flavor. Chokha is a side dish made from mashed vegetables like roasted eggplant (baingan), boiled potatoes, and tomatoes mixed with raw mustard oil, garlic, and green chilies. It’s the soul food of Bihar; it is rustic, earthy, and incredibly hearty. Also gluten-free and vegan if made without ghee.