From Litti To Thekua: 10 Must Try Dishes From Bihar's Rich Cuisine
10 Must Try Dishes From Bihar's Rich Cuisine" takes you on a flavorful journey through the heart of Bihar. Showcasing traditional delicacies like Litti Chokha, Thekua, Khaja, and more, this article celebrates the region’s culinary heritage. Each dish reflects Bihar’s rustic charm, cultural depth, and use of local ingredients. These 10 must-try foods offer a delicious glimpse into Bihari tradition, perfect for food lovers eager to explore authentic Indian flavors.
Litti Chokha
Litti Chokha
Litti is a dough ball made from whole wheat flour, stuffed with a spicy sattu (roasted gram flour) filling, seasoned with mustard oil, garlic, green chilies, and ajwain. It’s traditionally roasted over coal or cow dung cakes, giving it a smoky flavor. Chokha is a side dish made from mashed vegetables like roasted eggplant (baingan), boiled potatoes, and tomatoes mixed with raw mustard oil, garlic, and green chilies. It’s the soul food of Bihar; it is rustic, earthy, and incredibly hearty. Also gluten-free and vegan if made without ghee.
Sattu Paratha
Sattu Paratha
It is a wholesome flatbread made by stuffing a mixture of sattu, mustard oil, chopped onions, green chilies, and pickle masala inside wheat dough, then rolled and roasted with ghee. It’s a protein-rich, energy-dense meal often eaten for breakfast or lunch, it is filling, simple, and full of flavor.
Khaja
Khaja
It is a crispy, layered dessert made from refined flour, deep-fried and soaked in sugar syrup and it is similar to a desi puff pastry. This flaky sweet is one of the oldest traditional Bihari desserts and a staple at weddings and religious functions (also offered at Vaishali & Puri temples).
Dal Pitha
Dal Pitha
It’s the Bihar’s version of dumplings which is made with rice flour dough is filled with spicy ground lentils and then steamed or boiled. It is gluten-free, healthy, and often called the “Bihari momos” and it’s a savory comfort food loved across generations.
Thekua
Thekua
It is a crispy, mildly sweet biscuit made from whole wheat flour, jaggery (or sugar), coconut, and ghee, deep-fried to perfection. Its a must-have during the Chhath festival, it’s crunchy on the outside, soft inside, and keeps well for days.
Chana Ghugni
Chana Ghugni
It is a spicy curry made from boiled black chickpeas sautéed with onions, garlic, ginger, and mustard oil, often served with puffed rice or paratha. It’s a high-protein street-style breakfast or snack and its cheap, healthy, and addictive.
Kadhi Badi
Kadhi Badi
It is a deep-fried gram flour dumplings (badi) simmered in a tangy yogurt and besan-based curry, often served with plain rice. This Bihari-style kadhi is lighter and more yogurt-forward than North Indian versions. It’s comfort food at its best.
Makhana Kheer
Makhana Kheer
It is a rich, creamy pudding made with fox nuts (makhana), milk, cardamom, and dry fruits. Bihar is one of the largest producers of makhana. This dish is nutritious, low in fat, and ideal for festive or fasting days.
Bihari-style Fish Curry
Bihari-style Fish Curry (Machhli Jhor)
It is a fresh river fish like rohu or katla which is cooked in a mustard seed and garlic-based curry with mustard oil and green chilies. It is a must for non-vegetarians and it’s tangy, spicy, and captures the essence of Bihari home-style cooking.
Malpua
Malpua
It is a sweet, deep-fried pancake made from flour, milk, mashed banana (optional), and sugar, often soaked in syrup. It is very popular during Holi and other festivals as it is rich, indulgent, and loaded with traditional flavor.
