NewsPhotosTop 7 romantic date spots in Delhi that are perfect for an unforgettable celebration
Top 7 romantic date spots in Delhi that are perfect for an unforgettable celebration

From peaceful Lodhi Garden to lively Connaught Place, Delhi offers many romantic spots perfect for couples. These top 7 date locations promise beautiful moments and unforgettable celebrations in the heart of the city.

Updated:Feb 12, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
Valentine's Day 2026

Valentine's Day 2026

Delhi is not just about busy roads and historic monuments it also has many beautiful and romantic places perfect for couples. Whether you are planning a special date, celebrating Valentine’s Day, or simply spending quality time with your partner, the capital city offers many charming spots. Here are 7 best romantic date spots in Delhi that can make your day truly memorable.

Lodhi Garden

Lodhi Garden

Lodhi Garden is one of the most peaceful and romantic places in Delhi. Surrounded by greenery, beautiful flowers, and ancient tombs, it is perfect for long walks and quiet conversations. Early mornings and evenings are the best time to visit.

Best for: Nature lovers, peaceful dates, photography

India Gate at Night

India Gate at Night

India Gate looks magical in the evening when the lights are on. Couples can enjoy a relaxed walk, sit on the lawns, or enjoy street food like ice cream and chaat nearby. The cool breeze and calm vibe make it a romantic experience.

Best for: Evening strolls, budget-friendly dates

Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village

Hauz Khas Village offers a mix of history, lake views, cafes, and nightlife. You can explore the fort, enjoy a lakeside walk, or dine at a cozy rooftop café with your partner.

Best for: Cafe hopping, dinner dates, creative vibes

Garden of Five Senses

Garden of Five Senses

This garden is designed especially for couples and nature lovers. With themed gardens, sculptures, fountains, and art spaces, it creates a romantic atmosphere. It is a perfect place for deep conversations and peaceful moments.

Best for: Romantic walks, private time

Qutub Minar Complex

Qutub Minar Complex

The Qutub Minar complex is not only historical but also very beautiful. Walking around the monuments with your partner during sunset feels special and romantic. The architecture and open space add charm to your date.

Best for: History lovers, sunset dates

Connaught Place Cafes

Connaught Place Cafes

Connaught Place has some of the best cafes and restaurants in Delhi. From coffee dates to fine dining, there are plenty of options for couples. After eating, you can enjoy a walk around the inner circle.

Best for: Casual dates, food lovers

Delhi Eye (Kalindi Kunj)

Delhi Eye (Kalindi Kunj)

For couples who want something different, the Delhi Eye offers a unique experience. A ride in the giant wheel gives you a beautiful view of the city and a private moment with your partner.

Best for: Fun dates, special celebrations

Delhi has something for every couple nature, history, food, and fun. Whether you prefer a quiet garden or a lively café, these romantic date spots in Delhi can help you create unforgettable memories with your partner.

