From Majuli To Umananda: Top 5 Islands In India You Must Visit For Hidden Gems, Cultural Experiences, And Adventure Escapes
From the serene Majuli Island in Assam to the spiritual Umananda Island on the Brahmaputra, India is home to several breathtaking islands that offer a mix of natural beauty, culture, and adventure. These lesser-known gems are perfect for travelers seeking peace, spirituality, and thrill in one journey.
Islands In India
India is home to some of the most breathtaking natural wonders, and among them are its stunning river islands — unique landforms surrounded by flowing rivers that offer serene views, cultural richness, and a glimpse of rural beauty. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, photographer, or traveler seeking peaceful escapes, these five river islands in India deserve a spot on your travel list.
Majuli Island, Assam – The World’s Largest River Island
Nestled in the mighty Brahmaputra River, Majuli Island is the largest river island in the world. Known for its lush greenery, vibrant culture, and unique Vaishnavite monasteries (Satras), Majuli is a cultural heart of Assam. Visitors can experience traditional Mishing tribe villages, enjoy local art, and witness the grand Raas festival.
Must-Do: Explore the Satras, enjoy boat rides, and attend cultural performances.
Best Time to Visit: October to March
Divar Island, Goa – A Peaceful Escape From the Beaches
Away from the hustle of Goa’s beaches lies the quaint Divar Island, located on the Mandovi River. This island offers a glimpse of traditional Goan life, Portuguese architecture, and scenic backwaters. It’s a perfect spot for travelers who love tranquility and heritage walks.
Must-Do: Visit Our Lady of Compassion Church, explore Portuguese-era homes, and attend the Bonderam Festival.
Best Time to Visit: November to February
Srirangam Island, Tamil Nadu – A Spiritual Haven
Formed by the Kaveri and Kollidam rivers, Srirangam Island is famous for the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, one of the largest functioning Hindu temples in the world. Apart from its architectural marvel, the island exudes spiritual energy and cultural charm.
Must-Do: Visit the temple, explore local markets, and witness temple rituals.
Best Time to Visit: October to March
Bhavani Island, Andhra Pradesh – An Adventure Paradise
Located on the Krishna River near Vijayawada, Bhavani Island is among the largest river islands in India. It’s a perfect getaway for adventure lovers, offering boating, jet-skiing, rope courses, and nature trails. The island is also ideal for picnics and leisure stays amid lush greenery.
Must-Do: Try water sports, stay in cottages, and take a ferry ride from the mainland.
Best Time to Visit: November to February
Umananda Island, Assam – The Island of Bliss
Situated in the middle of the Brahmaputra River near Guwahati, Umananda Island (also known as Peacock Island) is one of the smallest inhabited river islands in the world. It is home to the ancient Umananda Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The island’s calm atmosphere and scenic views make it a spiritual and natural retreat.
Must-Do: Visit the temple, spot golden langurs, and enjoy a ferry ride from Guwahati.
Best Time to Visit: October to April
India’s river islands are more than just landforms—they are symbols of peace, culture, and natural beauty. Whether you’re seeking spiritual solace in Srirangam, adventure in Bhavani, or serenity in Majuli, each island offers a unique experience that blends nature and tradition beautifully.
