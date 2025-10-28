From Majuli To Umananda: Top 5 Islands In India You Must Visit For Hidden Gems, Cultural Experiences, And Adventure Escapes

2 / 7

Nestled in the mighty Brahmaputra River, Majuli Island is the largest river island in the world. Known for its lush greenery, vibrant culture, and unique Vaishnavite monasteries (Satras), Majuli is a cultural heart of Assam. Visitors can experience traditional Mishing tribe villages, enjoy local art, and witness the grand Raas festival.

Must-Do: Explore the Satras, enjoy boat rides, and attend cultural performances.

Best Time to Visit: October to March