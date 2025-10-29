From Manali’s Mountains To Auli’s Slopes: Top 5 Must-Visit Winter Travel Spots In India For Adventure Enthusiasts

1 / 7

When the temperature drops and the mountains get covered in snow, it’s the perfect time for adventure seekers to pack their bags and head out for a thrilling winter getaway. Whether you love skiing down snowy slopes, trekking through frozen trails, or camping under a starlit sky, winter brings a unique excitement for travelers who crave adrenaline and scenic beauty.

Here are the 5 best winter travel destinations that promise unforgettable adventures and breathtaking views.