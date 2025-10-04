Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Manali To Coorg: 5 Hill Stations In India To Experience Nature Therapy During A Long Weekend
From Manali To Coorg: 5 Hill Stations In India To Experience Nature Therapy During A Long Weekend

Escape the city and reconnect with nature at India’s most serene hill stations. From Manali’s snow-capped peaks to Coorg’s lush coffee plantations, each spot offers pure nature therapy. Perfect for a long weekend getaway, these destinations promise relaxation, fresh air, and scenic beauty. Plan your next trip to recharge your mind, body, and soul amidst breathtaking landscapes.

Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
1/7

India is home to some of the most serene and breathtaking hill stations, perfect for escaping the chaos of daily life. If you’re seeking fresh air, lush greenery, and a chance to reconnect with nature, these five hill stations offer pure nature therapy.

From misty mountains to tranquil valleys, each destination promises rejuvenation for both mind and soul.

Munnar, Kerala

2/7
Munnar, Kerala

Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a paradise of tea gardens, rolling hills, and mist-covered valleys. The aroma of tea plantations combined with cool, clean air makes it an ideal spot for relaxation. Activities like trekking through Eravikulam National Park or visiting the Attukal and Mattupetty dams offer both adventure and peace.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

3/7
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali’s snow-capped peaks, gushing rivers, and pine forests make it a haven for nature lovers. Solang Valley and Rohtang Pass provide breathtaking views, while the Beas River offers serene spots for reflection. The hill station is perfect for yoga, meditation, and simply unwinding amidst the mountains.

Coorg, Karnataka

4/7
Coorg, Karnataka

Known as the “Scotland of India,” Coorg is rich in coffee plantations, waterfalls, and misty hills. Abbey Falls and Raja’s Seat are must-visit spots for their panoramic views. Coorg’s calm environment makes it ideal for nature walks, bird watching, and embracing a slower, peaceful lifestyle.

Darjeeling, West Bengal

5/7
Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling is famous for its rolling tea gardens and the majestic view of Kanchenjunga. The toy train ride through the hills, sunrise at Tiger Hill, and peaceful monasteries provide a unique combination of scenic beauty and spiritual calm. The cool climate and verdant surroundings make it perfect for a nature therapy retreat.

Shillong, Meghalaya

6/7
Shillong, Meghalaya

The “Scotland of the East,” Shillong is dotted with waterfalls, lakes, and lush hills. Umiam Lake and Elephant Falls are serene spots for relaxation, while local trekking trails allow you to immerse yourself in untouched natural beauty. Shillong’s peaceful environment helps recharge the mind and soul.

7/7

Nature has the power to heal, calm, and rejuvenate, and these hill stations in India offer exactly that. Whether it’s the misty mountains of Munnar, the snow-capped peaks of Manali, or the tranquil lakes of Shillong, each destination provides a perfect escape for pure nature therapy. Plan your visit, breathe in the fresh air, and let nature work its magic.

