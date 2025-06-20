Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2918736https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-manali-to-mussoorie-explore-9-magical-mountain-towns-in-india-for-their-breathtaking-views-2918736
NewsPhotosFrom Manali To Mussoorie: Explore 9 Magical Mountain Towns In India For Their Breathtaking Views
photoDetails

From Manali To Mussoorie: Explore 9 Magical Mountain Towns In India For Their Breathtaking Views

From the snow-capped peaks of Manali to the misty hills of Mussorie, explore 9 breathtaking mountain towns in India that offer stunning views and serene escapes. 

Updated:Jun 20, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

1/11

India’s mountain towns are more than just holiday destinations—they’re an escape into nature’s grandeur, offering panoramic views, fresh air, and tranquil charm. Whether nestled in the Himalayas or tucked away in the Western Ghats, these towns promise a refreshing retreat with mesmerizing landscapes.

Here are 9 of the most scenic mountain towns in India that deserve a spot on your travel list.

Follow Us

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

2/11
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Snowy peaks, pine forests, and vibrant culture

Surrounded by the towering Himalayas, Manali is a classic hill town with jaw-dropping views and adventurous activities. From Solang Valley’s snow-covered slopes to the peaceful Beas River, it’s the perfect place for both thrill-seekers and nature lovers.

Follow Us

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

3/11
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

The “Queen of the Hills” with unmatched colonial charm

Perched at 6,000 feet above sea level, Mussoorie offers sweeping views of the Doon Valley and snow-capped Himalayan ranges. Its old-world architecture, scenic cable car rides, and stunning sunset points make it a timeless favourite.

Follow Us

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

4/11
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Meadows of flowers and the world’s highest gondola

Gulmarg is a dreamlike destination with sprawling meadows, dense forests, and alpine mountains. In winter, it turns into a snowy wonderland for skiing; in summer, it blooms with wildflowers and offers views that look straight out of a postcard.

Follow Us

Auli, Uttarakhand

5/11
Auli, Uttarakhand

Ski capital of India with uninterrupted Himalayan vistas

Located at an altitude of 2,500 to 3,000 meters, Auli offers unmatched views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Mana Parbat. The cable car ride here is one of Asia’s longest and gives you an unforgettable aerial view of the snow-covered mountains.

Follow Us

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

6/11
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Remote beauty and spiritual peace in Northeast India

Tawang sits at over 10,000 feet and is known for its stunning monastery, pristine lakes, and panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas. It's a hidden gem for travelers seeking solitude, spirituality, and snow-draped landscapes.

Follow Us

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

7/11
McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

A spiritual retreat with dramatic mountain backdrops

Home to the Dalai Lama, McLeod Ganj blends Tibetan culture with majestic scenery. Surrounded by the Dhauladhar range, the town offers spectacular views, peaceful monasteries, and trekking trails like Triund for nature lovers.

Follow Us

Pelling, Sikkim

8/11
Pelling, Sikkim

Gateway to the Kanchenjunga Range

Pelling is a quiet town known for its serene ambiance and close-up views of the third-highest mountain in the world—Kanchenjunga. With cascading waterfalls, monasteries, and skywalks, it offers the perfect mix of adventure and peace.

Follow Us

Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

9/11
Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Misty tea gardens and colonial-era charm in the Nilgiris

Situated in the Nilgiri Hills, Coonoor offers a lush green escape with panoramic views of valleys and tea estates. Its cool climate, scenic toy train rides, and laid-back atmosphere make it a relaxing retreat in South India.

Follow Us

Kaza, Himachal Pradesh

10/11
Kaza, Himachal Pradesh

A high-altitude desert town with surreal Himalayan views

Located in the Spiti Valley at over 12,000 feet, Kaza is a remote paradise. With stark mountains, ancient monasteries, and some of the clearest skies in India, it offers a raw, rugged beauty that’s truly out of this world.

Follow Us

11/11

From the lush hills of the Nilgiris to the snow-capped serenity of the Himalayas, India’s mountain towns offer breathtaking views and soul-stirring experiences. Whether you're chasing sunsets, exploring monasteries, or sipping tea amidst the clouds, these destinations promise moments of magic you’ll never forget.

Follow Us
Mountain Towns IndiaHimalayan retreatsMountain MagicExplore MountainsHill Stations GetawaysBreathtaking DestinationsWanderlust Indiapeaceful places
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India’s First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details
camera icon8
title
BBL 2025 overseas draft
BBL 2025–26 Overseas Draft: Full Team-Wise Player List And Key Signings; Babar Azam, Finn Allen & Sam Curran Among The Top Picks
camera icon7
title
Indian Railways
India's Most Profitable Train: Not Vande Bharat Or Shatabdi, THIS Richest Train Tops Railway Revenue Charts With Rs 1,76,06,66,339 Annually
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Game-Changer EV? 800+ Km Range, 0-80% Charge In 31 Minutes: Meet India’s Longest-Range Electric Car - It's Not Tata, Mahindra, BMW Or Audi; Priced At Rs...
camera icon10
title
highest earning athletes 2025
Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes In 2025: Not Messi Or Tyson Fury, THIS Player Tops The List With Impressive Net Worth, Was Once Expelled From School, Now Earns In Millions, He Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK