From Manali To Shimla: Explore Top 10 Hill Stations To Visit This July To Escape The Heatwave
Escape the blazing summer heat this July by retreating to India’s most refreshing hill stations. From the serene valleys of Kashmir to the misty mountains of the Northeast, these cool getaways offer the perfect escape.
As June and July bring soaring temperatures across most parts of India, escaping to a cool and refreshing hill station is the best way to beat the summer heat. Whether you're craving the lush green hills of the North, the misty charm of the Western Ghats, or the serene vibes of the Northeast, India's diverse hill stations offer the perfect retreat.
Here’s a list of the top 10 hill stations you must explore this summer to unwind, refresh, and soak in nature.
Manali, Himachal Pradesh
Why Visit: Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali is a favorite summer destination known for its cool climate, scenic beauty, and adventure sports. Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass, and river rafting in the Beas are top highlights.
Ideal For: Adventure seekers, couples, and families
Temperature: 10°C–25°C
Darjeeling, West Bengal
Why Visit: Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Darjeeling offers pleasant weather, sprawling tea gardens, and breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga. Don’t miss the toy train ride and sunrise at Tiger Hill.
Ideal For: Nature lovers, photographers, honeymooners
Temperature: 12°C–24°C
Ooty, Tamil Nadu
Why Visit: Located in the Nilgiris, Ooty is a charming hill town with cool weather, rolling green landscapes, and attractions like Ooty Lake and Botanical Garden. A great option for those in southern India.
Ideal For: Families, couples, and road-trippers
Temperature: 13°C–22°C
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
Why Visit: Famous for its lush meadows and cable car rides, Gulmarg offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks even in summer. It’s also a top spot for golf and nature walks.
Ideal For: Luxury travelers, nature enthusiasts
Temperature: 8°C–20°C
Munnar, Kerala
Why Visit: A refreshing getaway in God’s Own Country, Munnar is known for its tea plantations, spice gardens, and cool misty hills. The monsoon touch in July adds to its charm.
Ideal For: Couples, wellness retreats
Temperature: 15°C–25°C
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh
Why Visit: Once the summer capital of British India, Shimla remains a popular hill station with colonial charm, cool breeze, and attractions like Mall Road, Jakhu Temple, and Kufri nearby.
Ideal For: Families, first-time hill travelers
Temperature: 15°C–28°C
Auli, Uttarakhand
Why Visit: Auli isn’t just a winter destination—it’s a peaceful, green paradise in summer with oak forests, cable car rides, and panoramic Himalayan views. Ideal for those seeking serenity.
Ideal For: Offbeat travellers, trekkers
Temperature: 8°C–20°C
Coorg, Karnataka
Why Visit: Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg offers misty hills, coffee plantations, waterfalls, and wildlife. It's a peaceful and scenic hill retreat for South India.
Ideal For: Nature lovers, solo travelers
Temperature: 14°C–26°C
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Why Visit: A hidden gem in Northeast India, Tawang boasts snow-covered peaks, Buddhist monasteries, and untouched natural beauty. Though remote, it’s a magical summer escape.
Ideal For: Cultural explorers, spiritual seekers
Temperature: 5°C–20°C
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra
Why Visit: This picturesque hill station is perfect for a weekend getaway from Mumbai or Pune. With its strawberry farms, viewpoints, and pleasant climate, Mahabaleshwar is a summer treat.
Ideal For: Couples, families
Temperature: 15°C–22°C
India’s hill stations offer the ultimate remedy for the scorching summer months of June and July. Whether you're chasing waterfalls, sipping tea in the clouds, or hiking through pine forests, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences and natural rejuvenation. Pack light, stay cool, and let the hills heal your summer blues!
