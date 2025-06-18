Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2917907https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-manali-to-shimla-explore-top-10-hill-stations-to-visit-this-july-to-escape-the-heatwave-2917907
NewsPhotosFrom Manali To Shimla: Explore Top 10 Hill Stations To Visit This July To Escape The Heatwave
photoDetails

From Manali To Shimla: Explore Top 10 Hill Stations To Visit This July To Escape The Heatwave

Escape the blazing summer heat this July by retreating to India’s most refreshing hill stations. From the serene valleys of Kashmir to the misty mountains of the Northeast, these cool getaways offer the perfect escape.

Updated:Jun 18, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Follow Us

1/12

As June and July bring soaring temperatures across most parts of India, escaping to a cool and refreshing hill station is the best way to beat the summer heat. Whether you're craving the lush green hills of the North, the misty charm of the Western Ghats, or the serene vibes of the Northeast, India's diverse hill stations offer the perfect retreat.

Here’s a list of the top 10 hill stations you must explore this summer to unwind, refresh, and soak in nature.

 

Follow Us

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

2/12
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Why Visit: Nestled in the Himalayas, Manali is a favorite summer destination known for its cool climate, scenic beauty, and adventure sports. Solang Valley, Rohtang Pass, and river rafting in the Beas are top highlights.

Ideal For: Adventure seekers, couples, and families

Temperature: 10°C–25°C

Follow Us

Darjeeling, West Bengal

3/12
Darjeeling, West Bengal

Why Visit: Known as the "Queen of the Hills," Darjeeling offers pleasant weather, sprawling tea gardens, and breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga. Don’t miss the toy train ride and sunrise at Tiger Hill.

Ideal For: Nature lovers, photographers, honeymooners

Temperature: 12°C–24°C

Follow Us

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

4/12
Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Why Visit: Located in the Nilgiris, Ooty is a charming hill town with cool weather, rolling green landscapes, and attractions like Ooty Lake and Botanical Garden. A great option for those in southern India.

Ideal For: Families, couples, and road-trippers

Temperature: 13°C–22°C

Follow Us

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

5/12
Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Why Visit: Famous for its lush meadows and cable car rides, Gulmarg offers breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks even in summer. It’s also a top spot for golf and nature walks.

Ideal For: Luxury travelers, nature enthusiasts

Temperature: 8°C–20°C

Follow Us

Munnar, Kerala

6/12
Munnar, Kerala

Why Visit: A refreshing getaway in God’s Own Country, Munnar is known for its tea plantations, spice gardens, and cool misty hills. The monsoon touch in July adds to its charm.

Ideal For: Couples, wellness retreats

Temperature: 15°C–25°C

Follow Us

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

7/12
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Why Visit: Once the summer capital of British India, Shimla remains a popular hill station with colonial charm, cool breeze, and attractions like Mall Road, Jakhu Temple, and Kufri nearby.

Ideal For: Families, first-time hill travelers

Temperature: 15°C–28°C

Follow Us

Auli, Uttarakhand

8/12
Auli, Uttarakhand

Why Visit: Auli isn’t just a winter destination—it’s a peaceful, green paradise in summer with oak forests, cable car rides, and panoramic Himalayan views. Ideal for those seeking serenity.

Ideal For: Offbeat travellers, trekkers

Temperature: 8°C–20°C

Follow Us

Coorg, Karnataka

9/12
Coorg, Karnataka

Why Visit: Often referred to as the "Scotland of India," Coorg offers misty hills, coffee plantations, waterfalls, and wildlife. It's a peaceful and scenic hill retreat for South India.

Ideal For: Nature lovers, solo travelers

Temperature: 14°C–26°C

Follow Us

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

10/12
Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Why Visit: A hidden gem in Northeast India, Tawang boasts snow-covered peaks, Buddhist monasteries, and untouched natural beauty. Though remote, it’s a magical summer escape.

Ideal For: Cultural explorers, spiritual seekers

Temperature: 5°C–20°C

Follow Us

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

11/12
Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Why Visit: This picturesque hill station is perfect for a weekend getaway from Mumbai or Pune. With its strawberry farms, viewpoints, and pleasant climate, Mahabaleshwar is a summer treat.

Ideal For: Couples, families

Temperature: 15°C–22°C

Follow Us

12/12

India’s hill stations offer the ultimate remedy for the scorching summer months of June and July. Whether you're chasing waterfalls, sipping tea in the clouds, or hiking through pine forests, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences and natural rejuvenation. Pack light, stay cool, and let the hills heal your summer blues!

Follow Us
July GetawaysHill Stations RetreatBeat the heatSummer EscapeMountain GetawayIndia Travel 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Anurag Kashyap
Meet Actor Who Reportedly Replaced Late Sushant Singh Rajput In Anurag Kashyap’s Film; Assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Related to Uddhav Thackeray; He Is....
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Manual Vs Automatic Cars: Which One Should You Buy? Discover Top Pros And Cons
camera icon13
title
NEET UG 2025
10 Simple Yet Effective Daily Habits Followed By NEET 2025 Topper Mahesh Kumar To Achieve AIR 1
camera icon11
title
CGHS
CGHS Rule Change 2025: 10 Things That Govt Employees Want To Know About
camera icon11
title
Arijit Singh
From Channa Mereya To Shaayad, Here's A List Of 10 Heartbreaking Songs By Arijit Singh You Should Check Out
NEWS ON ONE CLICK