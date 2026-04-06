From Mango Madness to Lemon Sorbet: 7 refreshing ice cream flavours you can make at home this summer
Mango Madness
Indulge in the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes blended into creamy ice cream. Its smooth texture melts in your mouth, delivering a burst of fruity flavor in every bite. To make it, puree fresh mangoes, mix with cream and condensed milk, pour into a tray, and freeze until firm. Perfect for a hot summer day.
Strawberry Swirl
Sweet and slightly tangy strawberries create a refreshing treat when swirled into creamy vanilla ice cream. Each spoonful is bursting with natural fruit flavor and color. To prepare, puree fresh strawberries, fold them into lightly sweetened cream, and freeze. For a pretty swirl, layer the strawberry puree over the ice cream before freezing.
Classic Chocolate
Rich, velvety chocolate ice cream is a timeless favorite. Made from real melted chocolate mixed with cream, milk, and sugar, it delivers deep cocoa flavor that melts luxuriously on the tongue. Make it at home by gently melting chocolate, mixing it into sweet cream, and freezing while stirring occasionally for a smooth, indulgent dessert.
Pistachio Crunch
Nutty and flavorful, pistachio ice cream is creamy with a delightful crunch. Ground pistachios blend with cream and sugar to create a naturally green, aromatic treat. To make, fold finely chopped or ground pistachios into sweetened cream, pour into a tray, freeze, and sprinkle extra nuts on top before serving for that perfect crunch in every bite.
Lemon Sorbet
Light, tangy, and super refreshing, lemon sorbet is perfect for cooling down in the summer heat. Made from fresh lemon juice, sugar, and water, it’s dairy-free yet intensely flavorful. To make, combine lemon juice with sugar syrup, pour into a tray, and freeze, stirring occasionally to get a smooth, icy texture that’s both zesty and invigorating.
Coconut Bliss
Creamy coconut ice cream is a tropical escape in every scoop. Made with coconut milk and cream, it has a natural sweetness and a soft, silky texture. To make, mix coconut milk, cream, and sugar, pour into a tray, and freeze. Optionally, add toasted coconut flakes for extra flavor. Perfect for those who love a smooth, exotic taste.
Coffee Kick
Bold and aromatic, coffee ice cream combines the smoothness of cream with the rich flavor of brewed coffee. It’s a treat for coffee lovers and perfect as an afternoon pick-me-up. To make, brew strong coffee, mix with cream and sugar, pour into a tray, and freeze, stirring occasionally. The result is a creamy, caffeinated indulgence with a delightful aroma.
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