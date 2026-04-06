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From Mango Madness to Lemon Sorbet: 7 refreshing ice cream flavours you can make at home this summer

Summer is the perfect time to beat the heat with something cold, creamy, and delicious. What’s better than homemade ice cream that’s not only refreshing but also made with ingredients you love? From tropical mango to tangy lemon, rich chocolate to nutty pistachio, these 7 ice cream flavors are easy to prepare at home and guaranteed to satisfy your sweet cravings. Whip up these delightful treats in your kitchen, customize them to your taste, and enjoy a cool, indulgent escape from the summer sun, one scoop at a time.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-mango-madness-to-lemon-sorbet-7-refreshing-ice-cream-flavours-you-can-make-at-home-this-summer-3034172

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Apr 06, 2026, 12:32 PM IST

Mango Madness 1 / 7 Indulge in the tropical sweetness of ripe mangoes blended into creamy ice cream. Its smooth texture melts in your mouth, delivering a burst of fruity flavor in every bite. To make it, puree fresh mangoes, mix with cream and condensed milk, pour into a tray, and freeze until firm. Perfect for a hot summer day. Follow Us

Strawberry Swirl 2 / 7 Sweet and slightly tangy strawberries create a refreshing treat when swirled into creamy vanilla ice cream. Each spoonful is bursting with natural fruit flavor and color. To prepare, puree fresh strawberries, fold them into lightly sweetened cream, and freeze. For a pretty swirl, layer the strawberry puree over the ice cream before freezing. Follow Us

Classic Chocolate 3 / 7 Rich, velvety chocolate ice cream is a timeless favorite. Made from real melted chocolate mixed with cream, milk, and sugar, it delivers deep cocoa flavor that melts luxuriously on the tongue. Make it at home by gently melting chocolate, mixing it into sweet cream, and freezing while stirring occasionally for a smooth, indulgent dessert. Follow Us

Pistachio Crunch 4 / 7 Nutty and flavorful, pistachio ice cream is creamy with a delightful crunch. Ground pistachios blend with cream and sugar to create a naturally green, aromatic treat. To make, fold finely chopped or ground pistachios into sweetened cream, pour into a tray, freeze, and sprinkle extra nuts on top before serving for that perfect crunch in every bite. Follow Us

Lemon Sorbet 5 / 7 Light, tangy, and super refreshing, lemon sorbet is perfect for cooling down in the summer heat. Made from fresh lemon juice, sugar, and water, it’s dairy-free yet intensely flavorful. To make, combine lemon juice with sugar syrup, pour into a tray, and freeze, stirring occasionally to get a smooth, icy texture that’s both zesty and invigorating. Follow Us

Coconut Bliss 6 / 7 Creamy coconut ice cream is a tropical escape in every scoop. Made with coconut milk and cream, it has a natural sweetness and a soft, silky texture. To make, mix coconut milk, cream, and sugar, pour into a tray, and freeze. Optionally, add toasted coconut flakes for extra flavor. Perfect for those who love a smooth, exotic taste. Follow Us