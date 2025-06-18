From Mishti Doi To Sandesh: 8 Bengali Classic Desserts

1 / 8

Roshogolla: It is a soft, spongy white balls made from chhena (fresh curdled milk) and semolina, boiled in a light sugar syrup. It is spongy and juicy, absorbing syrup in every bite. It is claimed by both Bengal and Odisha and the Bengali version is typically softer and whiter. It is served at festivals, weddings, and even offered to deities like Lakshmi. It was popularized in Kolkata by Nobin Chandra Das in the 19th century.