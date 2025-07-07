Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Misty Hills To Busy Highways: 9 Monsoon Snacks Every Traveler Should Taste While Travelling Across India
From Misty Hills To Busy Highways: 9 Monsoon Snacks Every Traveler Should Taste While Travelling Across India

India’s monsoon season isn’t just about scenic view, it's also a treat for food lovers. These 9 list of Indian snacks From the smoky goodness of roasted bhutta and crunchy pakoras to spicy vada pav and steaming momos, are perfect companions for every travel route. Whether you're exploring misty hills or cruising busy highways, these 9 snacks offer warmth, flavor, and comfort during the rains, making your journey across India even more memorable.

 

Updated:Jul 07, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
1. Bhutta (Roasted Corn):

Bhutta (Roasted Corn): This Indian snack is found across highways and hill stations, and it's a monsoon staple. Roasted over open flames and rubbed with lemon, salt, and masala for a tangy twist. Also, during the rainy season, it's smoky, tangy, and comforting. Whether you’re in the Western Ghats or Delhi streets, it’s a must-try roadside snack.

 

2. Pakoras:

Pakoras: Monsoon is incomplete without this snack, crispy fritters made with veggies like onion, potato, or spinach dipped in gram flour batter and deep-fried. Best served hot with various chutneys. Especially popular at Dhaba's and hillside tea stalls during rain.

 

3. Samosas:

 Samosas: Deep-fried Indian popular snack made from triangular parcels filled with spiced potatoes or lentils and also they are available in every Indian region. They’re crispy on the outside, soft inside, and pair perfectly with a hot cup of chai.

4. Vada Pav:

Vada Pav: Maharashtra's famous and iconic street snack, made from spicy potato patty sandwiched in a bun with chutney and green chili. It’s quick to make, spicy, and filling—ideal for monsoon road trips especially on the Western coast or Maharashtra highways.

 

5. Momo:

 Momo: This street snack, especially popular in North and Northeast India. Momos are steamed dumplings filled with veggies or meat and served with spicy chutney. They’re perfect for  Himalayan stops or mountain-side cafes.

6. Aloo Tikki:

 Aloo Tikki: This snack is popular in North India, and aloo tiki is a shallow-fried made from spiced potato patty often served with various chutneys or in a chaat form. Found in markets and near railway stations. it’s a hearty snack that satisfies your soul with every bite.

 

7. Bread Omelets:

Bread Omelets: It's a go-to snack available at railway stations and highway stalls. bread omelets are a quick breakfast option and a protein-rich snack. Savory and comfort food—perfect for early morning monsoon rides.

8. Masala Chai & Rusk:

Masala Chai & Rusk: It might not be considered as a snack, but a monsoon journey in India is incomplete without a steaming glass of masala chai, best paired with crunchy rusks. It can be found at every tea stall.

 

9. Maggi Noodles:

 A classic monsoon retreat, especially in hilly regions, from Himachal to the Nilgiris, it can be found in steaming bowls at roadside stalls especially with veggies. 

 

