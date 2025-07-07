From Misty Hills To Busy Highways: 9 Monsoon Snacks Every Traveler Should Taste While Travelling Across India

photoDetails

India’s monsoon season isn’t just about scenic view, it's also a treat for food lovers. These 9 list of Indian snacks From the smoky goodness of roasted bhutta and crunchy pakoras to spicy vada pav and steaming momos, are perfect companions for every travel route. Whether you're exploring misty hills or cruising busy highways, these 9 snacks offer warmth, flavor, and comfort during the rains, making your journey across India even more memorable.