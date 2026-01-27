From Mount Kailash to Mount Fuji: Exploring the world’s most sacred mountains and the beliefs behind them

2 / 7

Mount Kailash is considered one of the holiest mountains on Earth. What makes it unique is that no one is allowed to climb it out of deep respect.

For Hindus, Mount Kailash is believed to be the home of Lord Shiva. Buddhists see it as the dwelling place of Demchok, a symbol of supreme bliss. Jains believe it is where their first Tirthankara attained liberation, and followers of the Bon religion consider it sacred too.

Pilgrims from all over the world walk around the mountain in a ritual called parikrama, believing that one full round can wash away a lifetime of sins. Its untouched peak adds to its mystery and spiritual power.