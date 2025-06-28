Advertisement
From Mussoorie To Manali: Discover These 10 Amazing Hill Stations Near Delhi To Escape The Summer Heat
From Mussoorie To Manali: Discover These 10 Amazing Hill Stations Near Delhi To Escape The Summer Heat

From Mussoorie to Manali, discover 10 stunning hill stations near Delhi that are perfect for a refreshing summer escape in 2025. Whether you're craving adventure, tranquility, or breathtaking views, these destinations have it all.

Updated:Jun 28, 2025, 09:05 AM IST
1/12

As the scorching heat of Delhi summer rolls in, there’s no better time to escape to the serene hills. From the charming lanes of Mussoorie to the breathtaking valleys of Manali, North India is dotted with refreshing hill stations that promise cool weather, scenic views, and a break from the chaos of city life. Whether you're planning a family vacation, a romantic retreat, or a solo adventure, these top 10 hill stations near Delhi are perfect for a rejuvenating summer 2025 getaway. Pack your bags, breathe in the mountain air, and let these stunning destinations redefine your summer travel goals.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

2/12
Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

The Queen of Hills and the Perfect Summer Retreat

Just about 340 km from Delhi, Shimla is a timeless favourite among Delhiites. With its colonial architecture, mall road charm, and pleasant weather, it offers the ideal respite from the summer blaze. Whether you love shopping, sightseeing, or simply enjoying a peaceful walk amidst pine forests, Shimla never disappoints.

 

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

3/12
Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Snow-Capped Peaks, River Adventures and Summer Bliss

Located approximately 530 km from Delhi, Manali is perfect for those looking for both relaxation and adventure. With the Beas River flowing through it, lush valleys, and activities like paragliding and rafting, this hill station provides a refreshing break from city life.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

4/12
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

 Charming Colonial Town with Stunning Valley Views

Just 280 km away from Delhi, Mussoorie is often called the "Gateway to Yamunotri and Gangotri." Its cool climate, British-era architecture, cable cars, and scenic spots like Kempty Falls make it a top choice for a weekend getaway.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

5/12
Nainital, Uttarakhand

Lakes, Mountains, and a Perfect Peaceful Escape

About 300 km from Delhi, Nainital is nestled around the beautiful Naini Lake. Boating, ropeway rides, and shopping at Tibetan markets make it a delightful family-friendly destination.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

6/12
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Serene Spiritual Vibes and River-Side Cool

Though not a typical hill station, Rishikesh (240 km from Delhi) offers cool weather, yoga retreats, and river rafting on the Ganges. It’s a perfect blend of spirituality and adventure, making it an ideal place to unwind in summer.

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

7/12
Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh

Mini Switzerland of India with Pine-Clad Valleys

Situated around 560 km from Delhi, Dalhousie boasts old-world charm, colonial structures, and lush green landscapes. Its slow pace and cooler temperature make it a great destination for summer relaxation.

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

8/12
Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh

A Quiet Colonial Hamlet with Fresh Mountain Air

At just about 290 km from Delhi, Kasauli is a quiet hill station ideal for those seeking peace. With scenic walking trails, heritage churches, and charming cafés, it’s perfect for a slow-paced, cool escape.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

9/12
Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

Hidden Gem Surrounded by Oak and Pine Forests

Located 250 km from Delhi, Lansdowne is an offbeat destination untouched by heavy tourism. Its serene environment, British-era buildings, and birdwatching spots make it a tranquil retreat from the heat.

McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

10/12
McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh

A Spiritual and Cultural Retreat Amidst the Hills

About 480 km from Delhi, McLeod Ganj is the home of the Dalai Lama and offers a peaceful escape with Tibetan culture, monasteries, trekking routes, and stunning views of the Dhauladhar range.

Auli, Uttarakhand

11/12
Auli, Uttarakhand

Snowy Slopes and Himalayan Views Even in Summer

Though popular as a winter skiing spot, Auli (500 km from Delhi) remains cool and picturesque in summer. Surrounded by apple orchards and oak forests, it's ideal for nature lovers and those looking for an unconventional summer trip.

12/12

Whether you want an action-packed adventure or a quiet scenic stay, these top 10 hill stations near Delhi offer the perfect escape from the city's sweltering heat. From bustling tourist spots to lesser-known gems, each destination promises cool breezes, breathtaking views, and memorable moments.

Summer 2025 Travelhill stations near delhiMussoorie To ManaliTravel Indiamountain getawaysEscape The HeatWeekend trip from DelhiExplore IndiaWanderlust IndiaBucket List Destination
