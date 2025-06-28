From Mussoorie To Manali: Discover These 10 Amazing Hill Stations Near Delhi To Escape The Summer Heat

1 / 12

As the scorching heat of Delhi summer rolls in, there’s no better time to escape to the serene hills. From the charming lanes of Mussoorie to the breathtaking valleys of Manali, North India is dotted with refreshing hill stations that promise cool weather, scenic views, and a break from the chaos of city life. Whether you're planning a family vacation, a romantic retreat, or a solo adventure, these top 10 hill stations near Delhi are perfect for a rejuvenating summer 2025 getaway. Pack your bags, breathe in the mountain air, and let these stunning destinations redefine your summer travel goals.