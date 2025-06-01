Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909499https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-norwegian-wood-to-men-without-women-7-best-works-of-haruki-murakami-everyone-must-read-once-2909499
NewsPhotosFrom ‘Norwegian Wood’ to ‘Men Without Women’: 7 Best Works Of Haruki Murakami Everyone Must Read Once
photoDetails

From ‘Norwegian Wood’ to ‘Men Without Women’: 7 Best Works Of Haruki Murakami Everyone Must Read Once

Haruki Murakami’s literary world is a mesmerizing blend of the surreal and the deeply human, where everyday lives intersect with mystery, memory, and metaphysical questions. He was born in 1949 and his works have been translates into more than 50 languages and his most popular works are Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, Kafka on the Shore and more. Scroll down to read more about his works. 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Who is Haruki Murakami?

1/8
Who is Haruki Murakami?

Haruki Murakami is a Japanese writer born in 1949 is one of the most celebrated literary voices of times. His works have been translated into more than 50 languages. His characters often feel alienated from society, drifting through love, loss, and parallel realities. With his global fan base and numerous literary awards, Murakami continues to captivate readers with stories that are as strange as they are emotionally resonant.

Follow Us

Norwegian Wood

2/8
Norwegian Wood

Published in 1987, this is one of the most popular books, this heartbreaking novel explores the themes of love and grief, the book is set in the 1960s in Tokyo. It remains one of his most accessible and emotionally raw novels, showcasing his ability to explore human fragility without leaning on the surreal.

Follow Us

Kafka on the Shore

3/8
Kafka on the Shore

This amazing read was published in 2002, ‘Kafka on the Shore’ is a perfect blend of fantasy, metaphysics, and philosophy. The book is full of riddles, double meanings, and classical references, this novel invites interpretation and rereading, and is often named among his most inventive and iconic works.

Follow Us

1Q84

4/8
1Q84

The book was first published in three volumes 2009-10, this book explores the themes of love, destiny, and alternate realities are explored in depth. The book follows the story of an assassin and a math teacher as they become entangled in a mysterious parallel world.

Follow Us

Men Without Women

5/8
Men Without Women

This is a collection of short stories which was published in 2014 and each story explores the emotional solitude of men who have lost or been left by women, touching on loneliness, heartbreak, and the quiet ache of everyday life.

Follow Us

Dance Dance Dance

6/8
Dance Dance Dance

This is Murakami’s sixth novel and was first published in 1988, this book centres around the life of an unnamed narrator who is drifting through a Tokyo filled with lost connections, odd jobs, and supernatural encounters.

Follow Us

After Dark

7/8
After Dark

This amazing novel was published in 2004 and it explores the themes of alienation in the urban world. It revolves around the stories of insomniacs, runaways, and a girl who sleeps in suspended animation, the novel feels like a dream you wake from feeling haunted.

Follow Us

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle

8/8
The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle

The novel was first published in 1994-95, it is one of Murakami’s most powerful novels. The book follows an unassuming man whose search for his missing wife leads him into a surreal underworld of war stories, psychic experiences, and deep personal reckonings.

Follow Us
Haruki MurakamiJapanese writerBest booksLiteraturefictionArtistModern Fictionmust read Murakami booksHaruki Murakami Best BooksHaruki Murakami NovelsNorwegian Wood
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss World winner
From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
NEWS ON ONE CLICK