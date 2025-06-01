From ‘Norwegian Wood’ to ‘Men Without Women’: 7 Best Works Of Haruki Murakami Everyone Must Read Once

photoDetails

Haruki Murakami’s literary world is a mesmerizing blend of the surreal and the deeply human, where everyday lives intersect with mystery, memory, and metaphysical questions. He was born in 1949 and his works have been translates into more than 50 languages and his most popular works are Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, Kafka on the Shore and more. Scroll down to read more about his works.