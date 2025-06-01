From ‘Norwegian Wood’ to ‘Men Without Women’: 7 Best Works Of Haruki Murakami Everyone Must Read Once
Haruki Murakami’s literary world is a mesmerizing blend of the surreal and the deeply human, where everyday lives intersect with mystery, memory, and metaphysical questions. He was born in 1949 and his works have been translates into more than 50 languages and his most popular works are Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, Kafka on the Shore and more. Scroll down to read more about his works.
Who is Haruki Murakami?
Haruki Murakami is a Japanese writer born in 1949 is one of the most celebrated literary voices of times. His works have been translated into more than 50 languages. His characters often feel alienated from society, drifting through love, loss, and parallel realities. With his global fan base and numerous literary awards, Murakami continues to captivate readers with stories that are as strange as they are emotionally resonant.
Norwegian Wood
Published in 1987, this is one of the most popular books, this heartbreaking novel explores the themes of love and grief, the book is set in the 1960s in Tokyo. It remains one of his most accessible and emotionally raw novels, showcasing his ability to explore human fragility without leaning on the surreal.
Kafka on the Shore
This amazing read was published in 2002, ‘Kafka on the Shore’ is a perfect blend of fantasy, metaphysics, and philosophy. The book is full of riddles, double meanings, and classical references, this novel invites interpretation and rereading, and is often named among his most inventive and iconic works.
1Q84
The book was first published in three volumes 2009-10, this book explores the themes of love, destiny, and alternate realities are explored in depth. The book follows the story of an assassin and a math teacher as they become entangled in a mysterious parallel world.
Men Without Women
This is a collection of short stories which was published in 2014 and each story explores the emotional solitude of men who have lost or been left by women, touching on loneliness, heartbreak, and the quiet ache of everyday life.
Dance Dance Dance
This is Murakami’s sixth novel and was first published in 1988, this book centres around the life of an unnamed narrator who is drifting through a Tokyo filled with lost connections, odd jobs, and supernatural encounters.
After Dark
This amazing novel was published in 2004 and it explores the themes of alienation in the urban world. It revolves around the stories of insomniacs, runaways, and a girl who sleeps in suspended animation, the novel feels like a dream you wake from feeling haunted.
The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
The novel was first published in 1994-95, it is one of Murakami’s most powerful novels. The book follows an unassuming man whose search for his missing wife leads him into a surreal underworld of war stories, psychic experiences, and deep personal reckonings.
