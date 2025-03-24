Advertisement
From Omelets To Curries: 7 Egg Recipes Across Borders
From Omelets To Curries: 7 Egg Recipes Across Borders

Eggs are a staple worldwide, prepared in unique ways across cultures. From shakshuka with poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce to tamago sushi, and crispy scotch eggs every country adds its twist. Enjoy huevos rancheros, egg curry, tortilla Espanola and airy cloud eggs for a global egg experience.

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
Shakshuka (Middle east and north Africa)

1/7
Shakshuka (Middle east and north Africa)

It is  a vibrant and comforting dish it featured eggs poached in a rich, aromatic sauce made from tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and garlic, spiced with cumin, paprika, and often pinch of chili for heat. Traditionally served with crusty bread to soak up every bit of the sauce, shakshuka is enjoyed at any time of the day- from a hearty breakfast to a fulfilling dinner.

Tamgo Sushi (Japan)

2/7
Tamgo Sushi (Japan)

It is also known as tamago nigiri and it is a popular Japanese sushi featuring a delicate, slightly sweet omelet placed atop a small bed of vinegared sushi rice and secured with a thin strip of nori. The word tamago means egg in Japanese and yaki mans grilled or fried.

Huevos Rancheros (Mexico)

3/7
Huevos Rancheros (Mexico)

It is a traditional Mexican traditional dish featuring fried eggs served on lightly fried corn tortillas, topped with a bold and spicy tomato chili sauce. The name translates to ranch style eggs as it originated as a hearty morning meal for farm workers.  It is served hot and fresh with a side of rice, beans or guacamole.

Scotch eggs (United Kingdom)

4/7
Scotch eggs (United Kingdom)

Scotch eggs are a popular British snack consisting of a hard or soft boiled egg encased in seasoned sausage meat, coated in breadcrumbs, and deep fried until crispy and golden. They are widely enjoyed as a picnic food, pub snack, or even a hearty breakfast, it is a perfect combination of textures and flavors.

Egg curry (India)

5/7
Egg curry (India)

Egg curry is a flavorful and aromatic dish where boiled eggs are simmered in a spiced tomato and onion based gravy. Often enjoyed with rice or Indian breads like roti, naan or parantha. Popular across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Some of the popular variations are Punjabi egg curry, south Indian egg curry, Bengali egg curry, chettinad egg curry, goan egg curry.

Tortilla Espanola (Spain)

6/7
Tortilla Espanola (Spain)

It is also known as tortilla de patatas, is a classic Spanish dish made with eggs, potatoes and onions, all slowly cooked together to create a thick flavorful omelet. It is a staple in Spanish cuisine, enjoyed as a tapa, main dish, or even a sandwich filing. Traditionally eaten warm or cold paired with aioli, crusty bread or a simple salad.

Cloud Eggs (France)

7/7
Cloud Eggs (France)

Cloud eggs are trendy visually stunning way to enjoy eggs, where whipped eggs whites are baked into a fluffy cloud with the yolk placed in the center. This dish is light, airy and slightly crispy on the outside, making it both delicious and Instagram worthy. Served with toast, avocado, crispy bacon, smoked salmon, or fresh greens.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK