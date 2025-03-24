From Omelets To Curries: 7 Egg Recipes Across Borders

1 / 7

It is a vibrant and comforting dish it featured eggs poached in a rich, aromatic sauce made from tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and garlic, spiced with cumin, paprika, and often pinch of chili for heat. Traditionally served with crusty bread to soak up every bit of the sauce, shakshuka is enjoyed at any time of the day- from a hearty breakfast to a fulfilling dinner.