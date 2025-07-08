From Punjab To Gujarat: 7 Traditional Indian Breakfast Dishes You Must Try To Experience Regional Flavours Of India

1 / 9

India is a land of diverse cultures, languages, and—perhaps most deliciously—culinary traditions. Nowhere is this variety more evident than in breakfast, the most important meal of the day. Unlike the typical Western fare of toast and cereal, Indian breakfasts are hearty, flavorful, and rooted in regional culture and seasonal ingredients.

Whether you're a foodie, a traveler, or simply curious about global cuisine, here are 7 Indian breakfast traditions you absolutely must know.