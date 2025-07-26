Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Royal Palaces To Global Fame: Jaipur Named One Of The Top 5 Cities To Travel In 2025
From Royal Palaces To Global Fame: Jaipur Named One Of The Top 5 Cities To Travel In 2025

Jaipur, famously known as the Pink City, has been ranked 5th among the world's top travel destinations for 2025 by Travel + Leisure. It’s the first Indian city ever to break into the global top five list. Known for its royal palaces, vibrant culture, and heritage charm, Jaipur beat cities like Florence. This recognition is a proud moment for India’s tourism and cultural heritage on the world stage.

 

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 09:16 AM IST
A Historic Achievement

1/7
A Historic Achievement

In Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Cities 2025 readers’ survey, Jaipur—India’s iconic “Pink City”—secured the 5ᵗʰ position, scoring 91.33, ranking above famed destinations like Florence (score ~90.08). Jaipur is the only Indian city to ever feature in the top five, marking a milestone for Indian tourism.

What Makes Jaipur Shine

2/7
What Makes Jaipur Shine

Globally resonant, Jaipur impressed readers with a compelling mix of:

Cultural richness: Whether it's vibrant street bazaars or traditional Rajasthani performances, Jaipur offers immersive experiences.

Architecture & heritage: Home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites—Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and the Walled City—Jaipur ranks among a rare group of cities with this heritage density. 

Luxury and hospitality: Palatial heritage hotels like The Oberoi Rajvilas and Rambagh Palace epitomize regal hospitality and refined ambiance.

Culinary & shopping appeal: From block-printed textiles and blue pottery to Rajasthani street food and gemstone markets, the city captures local authenticity and global fascination.

Why Voters Picked Jaipur

3/7
Why Voters Picked Jaipur

Travellers favored Jaipur for its emotional impact—places that resonate beyond beauty and luxury. They praised its balance between heritage and modernity, exceptional value for experiences, and consistently warm hospitality in a culturally vibrant setting.

“First Ever Indian City to Crack Travel + Leisure’s Top Five”

4/7
“First Ever Indian City to Crack Travel + Leisure’s Top Five”

This underscores a landmark moment—no Indian city has previously entered the elite top‑five list of Travel + Leisure. Jaipur’s inclusion symbolizes institutional recognition of India’s depth in culture, heritage, and hospitality on the world tourism stage.

Broader Impacts & What It Means for India

5/7
Broader Impacts & What It Means for India

Tourism Boost: Jaipur’s elevated status is likely to spur greater international interest, leading to higher footfall and extended stays.

Economic Benefits: Growth in tourism supports handicraft artisans, heritage hotels, local guides, and small businesses in Rajasthan’s economy.

Cultural Diplomacy: Jaipur’s global acclaim enhances India’s soft power, positioning it as a treasure trove of heritage travel destinations.

As Rajasthan’s tourism minister noted, this recognition reflects not just city pride, but national cultural strength, supported by proactive heritage-preserving policies.

Why Now: Jaipur’s Rise in Context

6/7
Why Now: Jaipur’s Rise in Context

In an era where global travelers seek meaning, not just sightseeing, Jaipur offers a blend of history, warmth, and curated experiences:

Stunning palace architecture set in pink-hued streets

Sensory journeys through artisanal markets and traditional cuisine

Literary and cultural events like the recently relocated Jaipur Literature Festival, a major international cultural gathering Wikipedia

Such immersive experiences strike a deep chord with modern explorers looking for authenticity and engagement.

7/7

Jaipur’s leap to 5ᵗʰ place in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Cities 2025 survey is truly a historic first for India. It represents global recognition of Jaipur’s unique combination of heritage architecture, cultural depth, hospitable spirit, and immersive tourism offerings. The city is no longer just a must-visit; it’s now a world-class destination that resonates deeply with travel enthusiasts.

Jaipur travel 2025top 5 cities to visit 2025Travel and Leisure rankingbest Indian city for tourismJaipur tourismPink City ranking 2025global travel destinationsheritage cities IndiaRajasthan TourismJaipur world travel list
