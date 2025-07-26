From Royal Palaces To Global Fame: Jaipur Named One Of The Top 5 Cities To Travel In 2025

2 / 7

Globally resonant, Jaipur impressed readers with a compelling mix of:

Cultural richness: Whether it's vibrant street bazaars or traditional Rajasthani performances, Jaipur offers immersive experiences.

Architecture & heritage: Home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites—Amber Fort, Jantar Mantar, and the Walled City—Jaipur ranks among a rare group of cities with this heritage density.

Luxury and hospitality: Palatial heritage hotels like The Oberoi Rajvilas and Rambagh Palace epitomize regal hospitality and refined ambiance.

Culinary & shopping appeal: From block-printed textiles and blue pottery to Rajasthani street food and gemstone markets, the city captures local authenticity and global fascination.