From Saiyaara's Emotions To Swifty's Magic: Top Songs That Gen Z Would Love To Dedicate Their Girlfriend On This Day
Celebrate World Girlfriends Day 2025 with a musical twist Gen Z style! From the emotional depth of Saiyaara to the romantic charm of Taylor Swift’s Lover, these songs perfectly express love and connection. This curated playlist blends Bollywood classics and Western pop to help you say what words often can’t. Dedicate a track that reflects your bond and make her day truly special.
In the age of Instagram stories and Spotify playlists, Gen Z has redefined how love is expressed—especially through music. On special days like World Girlfriends Day, nothing says “I adore you” better than a well-chosen song.
Whether it's the heartache in Saiyara or the dreamy promise in Taylor Swift’s Lover, today's generation uses music to speak the words they sometimes can't say aloud.
This handpicked list of songs blends soulful Bollywood tunes and Western pop hits that perfectly capture what your heart wants to say to your special someone.
Summertime sadness
"Summertime sadnesss" by Lana Del Rey captures the haunting beauty of love and loss during the summer. With its dreamy vocals and melancholic vibe, the song explores emotional emptiness beneath seasonal warmth.
Tera Hone Laga Hoon
"Tera Hone Laga Hoon" from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is a sweet and romantic song that beautifully captures the feeling of falling in love. Its soft melody and heartfelt lyrics express the magic of someone gradually becoming your everything.
Lover
"Lover" by Taylor Swift is a romantic and dreamy ballad that celebrates deep, lasting love and the joy of togetherness. With poetic lyrics and a nostalgic tone, it feels like a timeless vow between two soulmates.
Paper Rings
"Paper Rings" by Taylor Swift is a playful, upbeat love song that celebrates choosing love over luxury. Its quirky lyrics and energetic rhythm reflect a fun, wholehearted commitment to someone special.
Saiyaara
"Saiyaara" from Saiyaara is a soulful and emotional track that beautifully expresses the pain of separation and unfulfilled love. Its poetic lyrics and haunting melody evoke a sense of longing and timeless devotion.
Music has always been a timeless way to express feelings, and for Gen Z, it's become a love language of its own. From tear-jerking ballads to peppy pop confessions, these songs let you say “I love you” in the most memorable way.
So this World Girlfriends Day, skip the cliches—dedicate a song that truly resonates with your journey together. Whether it’s Saiyara’s ache or Paper Rings’ playfulness, let the music tell your love story.
