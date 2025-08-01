1 / 7

In the age of Instagram stories and Spotify playlists, Gen Z has redefined how love is expressed—especially through music. On special days like World Girlfriends Day, nothing says “I adore you” better than a well-chosen song.

Whether it's the heartache in Saiyara or the dreamy promise in Taylor Swift’s Lover, today's generation uses music to speak the words they sometimes can't say aloud.

This handpicked list of songs blends soulful Bollywood tunes and Western pop hits that perfectly capture what your heart wants to say to your special someone.