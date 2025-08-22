Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2949732https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-sambar-to-curd-rice-5-authentic-south-indian-vegetarian-lunch-dishes-you-can-t-miss-2949732
NewsPhotosFrom Sambar To Curd Rice: 5 Authentic South Indian Vegetarian Lunch Dishes You Can’t Miss
photoDetails

From Sambar To Curd Rice: 5 Authentic South Indian Vegetarian Lunch Dishes You Can’t Miss

From the tangy goodness of sambar to the cooling comfort of curd rice, South Indian cuisine offers a wholesome vegetarian lunch experience. These authentic dishes are rich in flavour, nutrition, and tradition. Each recipe highlights the perfect balance of spices, lentils, and vegetables. A must-try for anyone who loves healthy, satisfying, and cultural meals.

Updated:Aug 22, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us

South Indian Dishes

1/7
South Indian Dishes

South India is known for its rich culinary heritage, aromatic spices, and diverse vegetarian cuisine. A traditional South Indian lunch is not just about filling the stomach—it’s a wholesome experience packed with nutrition, flavour, and cultural significance. Here are five vegetarian lunch delights that stand out for their taste and health benefits.

Follow Us

Sambar with Rice

2/7
Sambar with Rice

A quintessential South Indian dish, sambar is a lentil-based stew made with tamarind, vegetables, and a special spice blend called sambar powder. Paired with steamed rice, it makes a complete and balanced meal, rich in protein, fiber, and vitamins. The tangy and spicy flavors perfectly complement the simplicity of rice, making it a daily favourite.

Follow Us

Rasam

3/7
Rasam

Rasam is a thin, tangy soup prepared with tamarind, tomatoes, pepper, and aromatic spices. It is often consumed with rice or sipped as a digestive drink after a meal. Known for its medicinal properties, rasam helps in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and clearing nasal congestion. Its refreshing flavor adds lightness to a heavy meal.

Follow Us

Avial

4/7
Avial

Avial is a mixed vegetable curry cooked in coconut paste and seasoned with curry leaves and coconut oil. Originating from Kerala, it is now a staple across South India. Avial is not only nutritious—thanks to its use of multiple seasonal vegetables—but also brings a unique taste with its coconut-rich base. It’s usually served alongside rice or adai (lentil crepes).

Follow Us

Curd Rice

5/7
Curd Rice

No South Indian meal is complete without curd rice. Made by mixing plain rice with yogurt and tempered with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and green chilies, curd rice is light, cooling, and aids digestion. It is especially comforting during hot weather, providing a soothing end to a spicy and flavourful meal.

Follow Us

Poriyal

6/7
Poriyal

Poriyal refers to a dry vegetable stir-fry made with grated coconut and simple seasonings. It can be prepared with beans, cabbage, carrot, or other fresh vegetables. Poriyal is not just a side dish but also a way to add variety and nutrition to the meal. Its subtle flavors balance the strong tastes of sambar and rasam.

Follow Us

7/7

A South Indian vegetarian lunch is a blend of flavors, nutrition, and tradition. From the spicy richness of sambar to the cooling simplicity of curd rice, these dishes reflect the diversity and depth of South Indian cuisine. Incorporating these five delights into your diet not only satisfies the taste buds but also contributes to a healthy lifestyle.

Follow Us
South Indian vegetarian lunchAuthentic South Indian Dishessambar with riceCurd Rice recipeSouth Indian cuisineVegetarian lunch ideastraditional south Indian foodhealthy Indian mealsSouth Indian recipesSouth Indian delicacies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Bronco Test cricket
What Is The Bronco Test? Inside BCCI’s Rugby-Inspired Fitness Drill For Indian Cricketers
camera icon7
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Proposal To Calculate Minimum Wage Based On 5-Unit Family Model Including Ageing Parents By NC-JCM
camera icon11
title
Yuvraj Singh records
Yuvraj Singh Records: From Fastest T20 Fifty To Six Sixes In An Over, Relive Birthday Boy's Greatest Moments
camera icon11
title
Yuvraj Singh birthday 2025
Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: The Untold Love Story With Hazel Keech That Stole Millions Of Hearts - In Pics
camera icon11
title
Meet Actors
Meet 10 Famous Indian Celebs Who Were Once Madly In Love, Got Married But Ended-Up In Divorce - See Photos
NEWS ON ONE CLICK