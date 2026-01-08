From Siddu To Thukpa: What To Eat When You’re In Chitkul
Tucked away in the serene Baspa Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is often celebrated as the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border. While its snow-dusted peaks, wooden houses and slow-paced life draw travellers seeking solitude, Chitkul’s local food is an equally compelling reason to linger. Rooted in simplicity, seasonality and mountain wisdom, the village’s cuisine reflects the harsh yet beautiful Himalayan lifestyle. For anyone visiting Chitkul, these traditional dishes offer a true taste of the region’s soul.
Food in Chitkul is not about elaborate presentation or complex flavours—it is about warmth, nourishment and connection to the land. From steaming bowls of Thukpa to comforting plates of Siddu and rajma, each dish tells a story shaped by altitude, climate and tradition. For travellers, tasting these local delicacies is as essential as witnessing Chitkul’s breathtaking landscapes.
Siddu
A Himachali staple, Siddu is among the most beloved dishes in Chitkul. Made from fermented wheat flour dough, it is stuffed with a savoury mixture of poppy seeds, walnuts or green peas and then steamed. Soft on the outside and nutty within, Siddu is typically served hot with generous dollops of ghee or paired with lentil curry. It is especially comforting during chilly mountain evenings.
Thukpa
Given Chitkul’s proximity to the Tibetan border, Thukpa is a popular and warming meal. This hearty noodle soup is prepared with vegetables, sometimes meat, and flavoured with garlic, ginger and local spices. Light yet nourishing, Thukpa is a go-to dish for travellers looking to stay warm after long walks through the valley.
Momos
Another Himalayan favourite, Momos are widely available in small eateries and homestays across Chitkul. These steamed dumplings, usually filled with vegetables or meat, are served with spicy red chutney. Freshly prepared and piping hot, momos make for a quick, satisfying meal while soaking in views of snow-covered peaks.
Madra
A traditional dish from Himachal Pradesh, Madra is typically prepared during special occasions but can be found in local homes. Made using chickpeas or kidney beans cooked in thick yoghurt-based gravy, Madra is delicately spiced and slow-cooked. Its rich texture and mild flavours set it apart from spicier North Indian curries.
Chha Gosht
For non-vegetarian travellers, Chha Gosht offers a glimpse into authentic Himachali cooking. This dish features tender pieces of lamb cooked in a tangy yoghurt and gram flour gravy, flavoured with aromatic spices. Best enjoyed with rice or local bread, Chha Gosht is both hearty and deeply satisfying.
Buckwheat Roti (Kuttu Ki Roti)
Locally grown buckwheat is a dietary staple in high-altitude regions like Chitkul. Buckwheat roti is earthy, nutritious and often paired with simple vegetable curries or lentils. Its dense texture and rustic flavour make it ideal for sustaining energy in cold weather.
Local Rajma and Rice
Chitkul is famous for its locally grown rajma, known for its deep colour, soft texture and rich taste. Served with steamed rice, this simple meal is a must-try for visitors wanting to experience authentic village food. Many travellers consider Chitkul rajma among the best in Himachal.
Mittha
To end a meal on a sweet note, Mittha is a traditional Himachali dessert worth trying. Made from sweetened rice, dry fruits and saffron, it is lightly flavoured with cardamom and often served during festivals and celebrations.
Herbal Tea and Chhang
Locals in Chitkul often enjoy herbal teas brewed from wild mountain herbs, offering warmth and medicinal benefits. In some homestays, travellers may also encounter Chhang, a traditional fermented barley drink, though availability varies with season and local customs.
