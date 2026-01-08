From Siddu To Thukpa: What To Eat When You’re In Chitkul

photoDetails

Tucked away in the serene Baspa Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Chitkul is often celebrated as the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibetan border. While its snow-dusted peaks, wooden houses and slow-paced life draw travellers seeking solitude, Chitkul’s local food is an equally compelling reason to linger. Rooted in simplicity, seasonality and mountain wisdom, the village’s cuisine reflects the harsh yet beautiful Himalayan lifestyle. For anyone visiting Chitkul, these traditional dishes offer a true taste of the region’s soul.