From Sidharth Malhotra To Raghav Juyal : 7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The White Suit Game
Men's Fashion Inspo: From stealing hearts on the silver screen to making stylish fashion statements, Bollywood actors have mastered the art of wearing the classic white suit with right attitude. Have a look and take your inspo for your next stylish statement in white suit.
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra sticks to timeless elegance with his crisp white tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and those sharp lapel details. This look is giving old Hollywood charm with a Bollywood heartthrob twist. The tailored fit and polished styling make this look perfect for a formal event or any occasion where you just want to look like a show stopper.
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan Khatter doesn’t play by the rules, and that’s exactly why his white suit stands out. Featuring metallic buckles, unexpected tailoring, and a fashion-forward edge. It’s bold without trying too hard, structured yet playful. Ishaan brings his signature energy to the look, proving that menswear can be just as fun as it is stylish.
Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal in this off-white suit is no exception. Paired with a pastel blue shirt and loafers, his look is fresh, breezy, and perfect for a summer day out. It’s the kind of outfit that says, “I didn’t try too hard, but I still look amazing.” This statement totally goes with carry your outfit with right attitude and let it stole the show.
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma in this oversized double-breasted blazer, paired with a silk shirt, adds a touch of laid-back luxury. The slightly undone styling makes it look effortless, but you know every detail is intentional. It’s bold, it’s contemporary, and it totally matches his vibe and a look to must take inspiration for your next OOTD fashion.
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Siddhant Chaturvedi aced the all-white suit look, with the soft cream background adding a soothing, elegant touch that perfectly complements his understated charm.
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh looks absolutely dapper in this stylish white suit, paired with classy sunglasses that elevate the look, giving off serious high-fashion model vibes.
Raghav Juyal
Raghav Juyal is redefining the classic white suit with his unique charm and natural swag. His perfectly structured double-breasted blazer, paired with sleek black trousers, gives him a commanding presence. The neutral tones and minimal styling highlight his effortless elegance, making him stand out.
