Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2884896https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-sidharth-malhotra-to-raghav-juyal-7-bollywood-actors-who-aced-the-white-suit-game-2884896
NewsPhotosFrom Sidharth Malhotra To Raghav Juyal : 7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The White Suit Game
photoDetails

From Sidharth Malhotra To Raghav Juyal : 7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The White Suit Game

Men's Fashion Inspo: From stealing hearts on the silver screen to making stylish fashion statements, Bollywood actors have mastered the art of wearing the classic white suit with right attitude. Have a look and take your inspo for your next stylish statement in white suit.

Updated:Apr 11, 2025, 09:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Sidharth Malhotra

1/7
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra sticks to timeless elegance with his crisp white tuxedo, complete with a black bow tie and those sharp lapel details. This look is giving old Hollywood charm with a Bollywood heartthrob twist. The tailored fit and polished styling make this look perfect for a formal event or any occasion where you just want to look like a show stopper. 

 

Follow Us

Ishaan Khatter

2/7
Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter doesn’t play by the rules, and that’s exactly why his white suit stands out. Featuring metallic buckles, unexpected tailoring, and a fashion-forward edge. It’s bold without trying too hard, structured yet playful. Ishaan brings his signature energy to the look, proving that menswear can be just as fun as it is stylish.

Follow Us

Vicky Kaushal

3/7
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal in this off-white suit is no exception. Paired with a pastel blue shirt and loafers, his look is fresh, breezy, and perfect for a summer day out. It’s the kind of outfit that says, “I didn’t try too hard, but I still look amazing.” This statement totally goes with carry your outfit with right attitude and let it stole the show. 

 

Follow Us

Vijay Varma

4/7
Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma in this oversized double-breasted blazer, paired with a silk shirt, adds a touch of laid-back luxury. The slightly undone styling makes it look effortless, but you know every detail is intentional. It’s bold, it’s contemporary, and it totally matches his vibe and a look to must take inspiration for your next OOTD fashion. 

 

Follow Us

Siddhant Chaturvedi

5/7
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi aced the all-white suit look, with the soft cream background adding a soothing, elegant touch that perfectly complements his understated charm.

Follow Us

Ranveer Singh

6/7
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh looks absolutely dapper in this stylish white suit, paired with classy sunglasses that elevate the look, giving off serious high-fashion model vibes.

Follow Us

Raghav Juyal

7/7
Raghav Juyal

Raghav Juyal is redefining the classic white suit with his unique charm and natural swag. His perfectly structured double-breasted blazer, paired with sleek black trousers, gives him a commanding presence. The neutral tones and minimal styling highlight his effortless elegance, making him stand out. 

 

Follow Us
Bollywood Fashion StatementMens Outfit IdeasMens fashionWhite SuitLifestyleTrending White Suit Looks
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Palm reading
6 Powerful Signs On Your Palm That Could Mean Wealth and Success
camera icon7
title
Climate change
7 Ways Climate Change Is Quietly Affecting Indian Festivals
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Forget AMT/AGS: Check Out 4 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Last One Is Very Special!
camera icon11
title
leg cramps at night
10 Ways To Immediately Stop Leg Cramps At Night
camera icon11
title
Entertainment
National Pet Day 2025: Celebrity-Pet Moments That Won The Internet And Fans' Hearts
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK