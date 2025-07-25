From Sky-High Drops To Scenic Treks: Top 9 Tallest Waterfalls In India You Need To Explore

1 / 11

India is home to some of the most majestic waterfalls in the world, each cascading with force and beauty, offering both tranquility and thrills. For those who love a good trek, a splash of adventure, and postcard-worthy views, the country’s tallest waterfalls are natural wonders worth exploring.

From mist-covered valleys to dense forests, here are the 9 tallest waterfalls in India that every adventure enthusiast should add to their bucket list.