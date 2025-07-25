Advertisement
From Sky-High Drops To Scenic Treks: Top 9 Tallest Waterfalls In India You Need To Explore

India is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls that combine sheer height with natural beauty. From the towering Kunchikal Falls in Karnataka to the iconic Dudhsagar in Goa, these waterfalls offer thrilling trekking trails and unforgettable scenic views. Perfect for monsoon travel and adventure seekers, these sites promise both serenity and adrenaline. Discover the top 9 tallest waterfalls that deserve a spot on every nature lover’s bucket list.

Updated:Jul 25, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
India is home to some of the most majestic waterfalls in the world, each cascading with force and beauty, offering both tranquility and thrills. For those who love a good trek, a splash of adventure, and postcard-worthy views, the country’s tallest waterfalls are natural wonders worth exploring.

From mist-covered valleys to dense forests, here are the 9 tallest waterfalls in India that every adventure enthusiast should add to their bucket list.

Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka – 455 Meters

Kunchikal Falls, Karnataka – 455 Meters

India’s tallest waterfall, Kunchikal Falls is located in the Western Ghats near Agumbe in Karnataka. Formed by the Varahi River, it cascades down rocky terrain in multiple tiers, especially striking during the monsoon. Entry is restricted due to its location inside a hydroelectric zone, but trekking to nearby viewpoints offers rewarding glimpses.

Adventure Tip: Visit during monsoon (July–September) with prior permission from authorities for best views.

Barehipani Falls, Odisha – 399 Meters

Barehipani Falls, Odisha – 399 Meters

Nestled in the Simlipal National Park, Barehipani is a two-tiered waterfall surrounded by dense forest and wildlife. It's a hotspot for trekking and eco-tourism. The natural beauty and raw power of the falls make it a visual treat for nature lovers.

Adventure Tip: Combine your trip with a wildlife safari in Simlipal Tiger Reserve.

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya – 340 Meters

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya – 340 Meters

Located near Cherrapunji, one of the wettest places on Earth, Nohkalikai plunges from a cliff into a striking emerald pool. The falls are named after a tragic legend and are best experienced in the monsoon when water volume is at its peak.

Adventure Tip: Trek to nearby caves and explore local Khasi tribal culture for a full experience.

Nohsngithiang Falls (Seven Sisters Falls), Meghalaya – 315 Meters

Nohsngithiang Falls (Seven Sisters Falls), Meghalaya – 315 Meters

Also in Cherrapunji, this segmented waterfall flows in seven parallel streams over limestone cliffs, earning it the nickname Seven Sisters. It’s best viewed after heavy rain when all streams are gushing with water.

Adventure Tip: Carry a camera with a wide lens to capture the full panoramic view.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa-Karnataka Border – 310 Meters

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa-Karnataka Border – 310 Meters

Meaning “Sea of Milk,” this four-tiered waterfall looks like a milky white cascade tumbling down the Western Ghats. Situated on the Mandovi River, Dudhsagar is popular among trekkers, especially the scenic railway route and Jeep trails.

Adventure Tip: Try the railway track trek from Castle Rock or Kulem for a thrilling route.

Meenmutty Falls, Kerala – 300 Meters

Meenmutty Falls, Kerala – 300 Meters

Located in Wayanad, Meenmutty is a three-tiered waterfall accessed via a 2 km jungle trek. Surrounded by lush greenery and spice plantations, it offers an immersive nature escape and is less commercial than other tourist falls.

Adventure Tip: Go early to avoid crowds and enjoy peaceful surroundings.

Thalaiyar Falls, Tamil Nadu – 297 Meters

Thalaiyar Falls, Tamil Nadu – 297 Meters

Also known as Rat Tail Falls, Thalaiyar plunges down a steep cliff in the Palani Hills. It’s not easily accessible but provides an incredible view from the Dum Dum Rock viewpoint on the Ghat road to Kodai.

Adventure Tip: Take a guided trek to the top of the falls for panoramic valley views.

Barkana Falls, Karnataka – 259 Meters

Barkana Falls, Karnataka – 259 Meters

Set in the Agumbe rainforest (also known as the Cherrapunji of the South), Barkana Falls is surrounded by thick jungle and mist. It is a monsoon-fed waterfall formed by the Seeta River, ideal for adventure seekers who enjoy offbeat trails.

Adventure Tip: Best visited during monsoon, but ensure you go with local guides due to slippery trails.

Jog Falls, Karnataka – 253 Meters

Jog Falls, Karnataka – 253 Meters

One of India’s most famous waterfalls, Jog Falls is formed by the Sharavathi River and drops in four distinct cascades: Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket. It’s a popular tourist destination and a visual spectacle during peak rains.

Adventure Tip: Try the adventurous climb down to the base of the falls for a closer look—only recommended when water levels are safe.

India’s tallest waterfalls are more than just spectacular sights—they are destinations that inspire awe and adventure. Whether you’re hiking through the forests of Karnataka or soaking in the misty breeze of Meghalaya, each waterfall offers a unique experience that refreshes the soul. So pack your bags, lace up your boots, and let nature lead the way!

