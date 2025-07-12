From Somnath To Kedarnath: Discover 12 Most Sacred Jyotirlingas For Your 'Divine Darshan' During Holy Month Of Sawan 2025

1 / 15

The holy month of Sawan (Shravan) is a deeply spiritual time for devotees of Lord Shiva. Falling in July-August, it’s considered the most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar to worship the Supreme God. In Sawan 2025, which begins on July 10 and ends on August 9, pilgrims often seek divine blessings by visiting the sacred 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva — powerful shrines believed to embody his infinite cosmic energy.

Here’s a detailed guide to the 12 Jyotirlingas and why each is spiritually significant during Sawan.