From Somnath To Kedarnath: Discover 12 Most Sacred Jyotirlingas For Your 'Divine Darshan' During Holy Month Of Sawan 2025
Embark on a sacred journey from Somnath to Kedarnath and explore the 12 revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva during the holy month of Sawan 2025. Each temple holds deep spiritual significance and is a must-visit for every Shiva devotee. From the shores of Gujarat to the heights of the Himalayas, witness divine energy at every stop. Make your Sawan unforgettable with blessings, devotion, and a transformative pilgrimage.
The holy month of Sawan (Shravan) is a deeply spiritual time for devotees of Lord Shiva. Falling in July-August, it’s considered the most auspicious month in the Hindu calendar to worship the Supreme God. In Sawan 2025, which begins on July 10 and ends on August 9, pilgrims often seek divine blessings by visiting the sacred 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva — powerful shrines believed to embody his infinite cosmic energy.
Here’s a detailed guide to the 12 Jyotirlingas and why each is spiritually significant during Sawan.
Somnath Jyotirlinga – Gujarat
The First Jyotirlinga and Symbol of Rebirth
Somnath, located in Prabhas Patan near Veraval, is believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas. It stands as a symbol of Shiva’s supremacy over death and rebirth. During Sawan, the temple draws thousands who seek moksha (liberation) and healing from personal suffering.
Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga – Andhra Pradesh
Shiva and Parvati’s Divine Presence
Situated on the Srisailam hills, Mallikarjuna represents the divine couple — Shiva and Parvati. Visiting during Sawan is considered equal to visiting Mount Kailash. The lush greenery of Srisailam enhances the divine ambiance, making Sawan an ideal time for pilgrimage.
Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga – Madhya Pradesh
The Lord of Time and Death
Located in Ujjain, Mahakaleshwar is unique as the only south-facing Jyotirlinga. Shiva here is believed to rule over time (Kala), making it a powerful destination for those seeking protection and divine grace during the spiritually charged month of Sawan.
Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga – Madhya Pradesh
The Island of Om and Cosmic Harmony
On an island shaped like the sacred “Om” symbol, Omkareshwar represents universal balance. Devotees visit during Sawan to meditate and align themselves with Shiva’s energy, seeking inner peace and spiritual clarity.
Kedarnath Jyotirlinga – Uttarakhand
The Himalayan Abode of Lord Shiva
Kedarnath, nestled in the Garhwal Himalayas, is only open for a few months each year, including Sawan. The trek itself is considered a form of penance, and pilgrims brave the cold to witness Shiva in his most divine and awe-inspiring form.
Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga – Maharashtra
Destroyer of Evil and Protector of the Innocent
Located in the Sahyadri hills, Bhimashankar is associated with the tale of Shiva destroying the demon Tripurasura. Pilgrims come in Sawan to seek courage and the strength to overcome inner and outer demons.
Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga – Uttar Pradesh
The Spiritual Capital and Gateway to Moksha
In the holy city of Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath is one of the most revered shrines. A Sawan visit here is believed to cleanse the soul. Pilgrims believe dying here grants moksha, and visiting during Sawan intensifies spiritual rewards.
Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga – Maharashtra
Origin of the Sacred Godavari River
Trimbakeshwar, near Nashik, is the origin of the Godavari River. It houses three lingas representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. During Sawan, special rituals and holy dips are believed to remove all sins and grant long life.
Vaidyanath Jyotirlinga – Jharkhand
The Divine Healer
Known as Baba Baidyanath, this Jyotirlinga is associated with healing and health. Devotees walk barefoot in Sawan (Kanwar Yatra) to offer holy Ganga water to Shiva, seeking relief from diseases and suffering.
Nageshwar Jyotirlinga – Gujarat
Protector Against Evil Forces
Situated near Dwarka, Nageshwar represents protection from poison and negative energy. Visiting during Sawan is believed to safeguard devotees from spiritual and physical harm, invoking Shiva’s protective powers.
Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga – Tamil Nadu
Bridge Between North and South India
This Jyotirlinga is where Lord Rama worshipped Shiva before his battle in Lanka. During Sawan, pilgrims take a dip in the 22 sacred wells here, symbolizing purification before divine darshan. It’s a powerful blend of Shaiva and Vaishnava traditions.
Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga – Maharashtra
The Last Jyotirlinga and Symbol of Devotion
Located near Ellora Caves, Grishneshwar is closely tied to unwavering devotion. The temple honors the story of a devoted woman whose prayers revived her son. A Sawan visit here reminds devotees of the power of pure bhakti (devotion).
Why Visit Jyotirlingas in Sawan?
A Month of Divine Energy and Spiritual Reward
Sawan is when Lord Shiva’s blessings are most accessible. Pilgrimage to Jyotirlingas during this month multiplies the spiritual benefits. Each temple represents a unique aspect of Shiva’s cosmic role — from creation to destruction, protection to liberation.
Sawan 2025 offers a once-a-year spiritual opportunity to connect deeply with Lord Shiva. Visiting any of the 12 Jyotirlingas during this sacred month can transform your inner world, bringing peace, power, and purpose. Whether you visit one or all, the journey itself becomes a prayer — and Shiva always hears.
