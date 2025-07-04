Advertisement
From Tandoori To Tadka: 7 Unique & Crazy Maggie Flavors To Try This Rainy Season

Monsoon and Maggi are a match made in heaven. This rainy season, go beyond the basic masala and treat your taste buds to these 7 wild and wonderful Maggi flavors from smoky tandoori twists to fiery tadka explosions and many more. These 7 unique maggi flavors perfect for cozy evenings and adventurous foodies and these unique recipes bring a fun desi twist to your favorite comfort food.

 

Updated:Jul 04, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
1.Tandoori Maggi:

1/7
1.Tandoori Maggi:

Tandoori Maggi: This maggie recipe is infused with smoky tandoori spices and a touch of cream or butter and this tandoori maggie is a version that gives your Maggi an irresistible desi BBQ twist. To make this maggi dd grilled paneer or chicken chunks for a fuller experience. This unique flavoured maggi is rich, flavorful, and perfect for those who love bold North Indian flavors.

2. Cheese Burst Maggi:

2/7
2. Cheese Burst Maggi:

Cheese Burst Maggi: This maggi is creamy, goey, and comforting, and a perfect flavour for cheese lovers. For this recipe, add grated mozzarella or processed cheese while cooking, and then top with chilli flakes or oregano. During the rainy season, the melty cheese perfectly complements the noodles, which makes it a cozy indulgence on a rainy evening.

 

3. Peri Peri Maggi:

3/7
3. Peri Peri Maggi:

Peri Peri Maggi: Peri-peri maggie is ideal for those who like their food to be spicy, it's tangy, fiery, and full of zest. Use peri peri seasoning or sauce and mix in sautéed veggies for that extra crunch. This unique maggi is hot, bold, and guaranteed to awaken your taste buds.

4. Maggi Pakora Mix:

4/7
4. Maggi Pakora Mix:

Maggi Pakora Mix: Yes! you read it correctly, these Maggi pakoras are cooked with Maggi with besan (gram flour), onions, and spices, and deep-fried into crunchy golden fritters. It is a crazy and crunchy street-style snack that is perfect with chai during a rainstorm.

 

5. Pav Bhaji Maggi:

5/7
5. Pav Bhaji Maggi:

 Pav Bhaji Maggi: This maggi flavor will give you a Mumbai street-food twist and by mixing in pav bhaji masala, butter, and boiled veggies like potatoes, peas, and capsicum. Then garnish with coriander and a squeeze of lime. This unique Maggi flavour is spicy, buttery, and surprisingly satisfying. 

6. Korean Gochujang Maggi:

6/7
6. Korean Gochujang Maggi:

Korean Gochujang Maggi: Bring some K-drama heat into your kitchen. For this recipe mix gochujang (Korean chili paste), soy sauce, garlic, and a little sugar for a spicy-sweet fusion Maggi. For more bold flavor add sesame seeds and spring onions on top. An ideal option during rainy seasons.

7. Desi Tadka Maggi:

7/7
7. Desi Tadka Maggi:

 Desi Tadka Maggi: A comforting maggie recipe, it is made from a desi tempering of a mustard seeds,  For the ultimate comfort food, try Maggi with a desi tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped onions, green chilies, and tomatoes. For enhanced flavor cook the tadka separately and add it to the Maggi for a south Indian-style flavor. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK