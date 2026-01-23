Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Telangana to Tamil Nadu: 6 iconic temples of Goddess Saraswati across India every devotee should visit
From Telangana to Tamil Nadu: 6 iconic temples of Goddess Saraswati across India every devotee should visit

Discover 6 iconic temples of Goddess Saraswati across India, from Telangana to Tamil Nadu, where devotees seek blessings for knowledge, wisdom, and creativity.

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
Basant Panchami 2026

Basant Panchami 2026

Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, wisdom, music, and learning, holds a special place in Hinduism. She is worshipped by students, artists, teachers, and seekers of wisdom. Across India, several temples are dedicated to Maa Saraswati, each carrying deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Here are 6 famous Saraswati temples from different parts of India:-

Basar Saraswati Temple – Telangana

Basar Saraswati Temple – Telangana

One of the most famous Saraswati temples in India, Basar Saraswati Temple, is located on the banks of the Godavari River.

Dedicated to Goddess Saraswati

Known for Akshara Abhyasam (a child’s first writing ritual)

Believed to be established by Sage Vyasa

This temple attracts thousands of devotees, especially students seeking blessings for education.

Sharada Peeth – Kashmir

Sharada Peeth – Kashmir

Sharada Peeth is one of the most ancient and sacred temples of Goddess Saraswati.

Once a major centre of learning in ancient India

Revered by scholars and philosophers

Symbol of wisdom and spiritual knowledge

Though now in ruins, it remains a powerful symbol of India’s intellectual heritage.

Saraswati Temple, Sringeri – Karnataka

Saraswati Temple, Sringeri – Karnataka

Located in the spiritual town of Sringeri, this temple is closely associated with Adi Shankaracharya.

Part of the famous Sringeri Sharada Peetham

Goddess Saraswati is worshipped as Sharada Devi

Major centre for Vedic learning

Devotees believe worship here sharpens intellect and spiritual clarity.

Wargal Saraswati Temple – Telangana

Wargal Saraswati Temple – Telangana

The Wargal Saraswati Temple is a popular destination for students.

Known for free education initiatives

Famous for rituals related to learning

Peaceful and spiritually uplifting atmosphere

Many parents bring their children here before exams or academic milestones.

Saraswati Temple, Pushkar – Rajasthan

Saraswati Temple, Pushkar – Rajasthan

Pushkar is known for its religious importance, and this Saraswati temple adds to its charm.

Rare temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati

Located near the sacred Pushkar Lake

Visited during Basant Panchami

Devotees pray here for wisdom and success in creative fields.

Saraswati Temple, Kuthanur – Tamil Nadu

Saraswati Temple, Kuthanur – Tamil Nadu

The Kuthanur Saraswati Temple is unique and highly revered in South India.

One of the few Saraswati temples in Tamil Nadu

Students offer notebooks, pens, and books

Major attraction during Vasant Panchami

The temple is believed to help overcome learning difficulties.

Why These Temples Are Spiritually Important

Why These Temples Are Spiritually Important

These Saraswati temples represent:

The importance of education and wisdom

India’s ancient learning traditions

Faith in knowledge as a path to growth

They remind devotees that true progress comes from learning, discipline, and creativity.

How Devotees Worship Goddess Saraswati

How Devotees Worship Goddess Saraswati

Common rituals across these temples include:

Wearing white or yellow clothes

Offering books, musical instruments, and flowers

Chanting Saraswati mantras

Observing fasts on Basant Panchami

Students especially seek blessings before exams and new academic journeys.

The temples of Goddess Saraswati across India beautifully reflect the nation’s deep respect for knowledge and learning. From the serene banks of the Godavari to the spiritual heights of Sringeri and Kashmir, each temple carries a powerful message — wisdom is the greatest wealth. Visiting or remembering these sacred places inspires devotion, clarity, and lifelong learning.

