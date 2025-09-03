From Thrissur To Kochi: Explore 8 Best Places To Experience Authentic Onam Festival Celebrations In Kerala 2025

2 / 10

Thrissur is known as the cultural heart of Kerala, and it lives up to its title during Onam. The city becomes a hub of art and tradition, with large-scale events, temple rituals, and folk performances taking place across various venues.

The famed Thrissur Pooram grounds and Vadakkunnathan Temple are hotspots for Onam festivities. You’ll witness Pulikali (Tiger Dance), Kathakali performances, and elaborate Onasadya (Onam feast) offered in temples and community halls. The Pulikali procession, with performers painted like tigers and leopards, is one of the most photographed and unique Onam traditions.