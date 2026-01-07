From Til Gud To Pinni: 8 Traditional Lohri Recipes That Bring Families Together And Add Sweetness To The Festival
From til gud to pinni, Lohri is incomplete without its traditional homemade treats that bring warmth and togetherness. Here are 8 classic Lohri recipes that add sweetness, nostalgia, and family bonding to the festive celebrations.
Lohri 2026
Lohri is more than just a harvest festival—it’s a celebration of warmth, togetherness, and joyful moments shared around a bonfire. Observed mainly in Punjab and North India, Lohri is incomplete without traditional food that brings families together to cook, eat, and celebrate.
From classic sweets to savoury snacks, these dishes add flavour to the festive spirit. Here are 8 Lohri recipes that make the celebration even more special.
Sarson Ka Saag & Makki Ki Roti
This iconic Punjabi combination is a winter favourite and a must-have during Lohri. Made with fresh mustard greens and served with cornmeal roti, white butter, and jaggery, this hearty meal is best enjoyed with family sitting together.
Til Gud (Sesame & Jaggery Ladoo)
Til and jaggery are considered auspicious during Lohri. These ladoos are simple to make, healthy, and symbolise sweetness in relationships. Sharing them with loved ones is a beautiful festive tradition.
Gajak
Crunchy and sweet, gajak is made using roasted sesame seeds and jaggery. It’s a popular Lohri snack that both kids and adults enjoy while sitting around the bonfire.
Rewari
Another sesame-based sweet, rewari is dry, crumbly, and full of flavour. It’s easy to store and perfect for sharing with guests, neighbours, and relatives during Lohri celebrations.
Peanut Chikki
Peanuts are an essential part of Lohri offerings. Peanut chikki, made with jaggery, is not only tasty but also packed with energy, making it a perfect winter treat.
Moong Dal Halwa
Rich, warm, and indulgent, moong dal halwa is often prepared for special occasions like Lohri. Cooking this dish together becomes a bonding activity, especially in large families.
Sweet Rice (Meethe Chawal)
Meethe chawal, cooked with sugar or jaggery, saffron, and dry fruits, adds colour and sweetness to the Lohri feast. It is easy to prepare and loved by all age groups.
Pinni
Pinni is a traditional Punjabi winter sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, jaggery, and nuts. Known for its nourishing qualities, it reflects the warmth and care shared within families during the festival.
Why Lohri Food Is Special
Lohri recipes are deeply connected to seasonal ingredients and age-old traditions. Cooking together, offering food to the bonfire, and sharing meals strengthen family bonds and create memories that last beyond the festival.
Lohri is a festival of gratitude, joy, and togetherness—and food plays a central role in it. These traditional recipes not only celebrate the harvest season but also bring families closer through shared flavours and festive warmth. This Lohri, gather your loved ones, cook together, and enjoy the true spirit of the festival.
