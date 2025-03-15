From Trollstigen To North Yungas Road: 8 Most Dangerous Roads In The World

6 / 10

The Stelvio Pass in Italy is one of the highest paved mountain roads in Europe, and it offers spectacular views of the Italian Alps. However, driving on this road is not for the faint of heart. With 48 hairpin turns and steep inclines, it is a challenging drive, even for experienced drivers. The road can be very narrow in places, with little room to maneuver, and the weather can be unpredictable. In the winter, heavy snowfall can close the pass, making it treacherous for any vehicles daring enough to attempt it.