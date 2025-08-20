Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948820https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/from-upma-to-uttapam-10-authentic-south-indian-breakfast-dishes-that-will-make-your-mornings-delicious-2948820
NewsPhotosFrom Upma To Uttapam: 10 Authentic South Indian Breakfast Dishes That Will Make Your Mornings Delicious
photoDetails

From Upma To Uttapam: 10 Authentic South Indian Breakfast Dishes That Will Make Your Mornings Delicious

South Indian cuisine is famous for its rich flavours and wholesome breakfasts. Beyond the classic idli and dosa, dishes like upma, uttapam, pongal, and pesarattu offer a delicious start to your day. These traditional recipes are not just tasty but also packed with nutrition. Explore 10 authentic South Indian breakfast options that will make your mornings fulfilling and memorable.

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
Follow Us

South Indian Foods

1/12
South Indian Foods

When people think of South Indian breakfast, the first dishes that usually come to mind are idli and dosa. But the region’s cuisine is far more diverse, offering a wide variety of flavorful, nutritious, and satisfying dishes.

From rice-based delicacies to lentil-rich preparations, South Indian breakfasts are a perfect mix of taste and tradition.

Here are 10 delicious South Indian breakfast options beyond the usual idli and dosa.

Follow Us

Upma

2/12
Upma

Upma is a wholesome dish made with semolina (rava/sooji) and flavored with curry leaves, mustard seeds, green chilies, and vegetables. It’s light yet filling, making it a perfect breakfast for busy mornings.

Follow Us

Pongal

3/12
Pongal

Often compared to North Indian khichdi, Pongal is a warm, comforting dish made of rice and moong dal, flavored with ghee, black pepper, cashews, and curry leaves. It’s a festive as well as everyday breakfast favourite.

Follow Us

Puttu and Kadala Curry

4/12
Puttu and Kadala Curry

Popular in Kerala, puttu is steamed cylinders of rice flour layered with coconut. It is typically served with spicy black chickpea curry (kadala curry) and sometimes with ripe bananas, making it both healthy and filling.

Follow Us

Appam with Stew

5/12
Appam with Stew

Appam is a soft, lacy rice pancake with crispy edges. It is commonly paired with a vegetable or chicken stew cooked in coconut milk. This combination is a Kerala classic, known for its delicate flavors and satisfying taste.

Follow Us

Adai

6/12
Adai

Adai is a protein-rich pancake made from a batter of mixed lentils and rice. Unlike dosa, it is thicker and spiced with chilies, curry leaves, and onions. It is usually served with chutney or avial (a mixed vegetable curry).

Follow Us

Ragi Mudde

7/12
Ragi Mudde

A Karnataka specialty, ragi mudde is made from finger millet flour rolled into soft balls. Though not the conventional “breakfast” in modern cities, it is traditionally eaten with sambar or spicy curries and is highly nutritious.

Follow Us

Pesarattu

8/12
Pesarattu

Pesarattu is an Andhra delicacy, similar to dosa but made from green gram (moong dal) instead of rice. Crispy, protein-packed, and often served with ginger chutney, it’s a favorite among health-conscious eaters.

Follow Us

Kozhukattai

9/12
Kozhukattai

Steamed rice dumplings, also known as kozhukattai, are a traditional Tamil Nadu breakfast. These can be savory with spiced fillings or sweet with jaggery and coconut, making them a versatile and healthy choice.

Follow Us

Uttapam

10/12
Uttapam

Uttapam may resemble dosa but is thicker and topped with chopped onions, tomatoes, chilies, and coriander. Crispy on the outside and soft inside, it’s almost like a South Indian pizza, loved by all age groups.

Follow Us

Neer Dosa

11/12
Neer Dosa

A specialty from coastal Karnataka, neer dosa is made from watery rice batter and requires no fermentation. Soft, thin, and lacy, it pairs beautifully with coconut chutney, chicken curry, or jaggery-coconut mix.

Follow Us

12/12

South Indian breakfasts are rich, diverse, and packed with nutrition. While idli and dosa remain iconic, dishes like pongal, appam, puttu, and pesarattu showcase the culinary depth of the region. If you want to experience the true taste of South India, these 10 breakfast options are a must-try.

Follow Us
South Indian breakfast recipesauthentic South Indian foodUpma recipeUttapam recipetraditional South Indian breakfastHealthy Indian breakfast ideasSouth Indian cuisineeasy Indian breakfastBest South Indian dishesnutritious breakfast foods
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
India’s Smallest Railway Station: Just 200 Meters Long, Can't Hold Even Many Passenger Trains; Located In...
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Players From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC, RR, CSK Who Were Not Picked In India's Asia Cup Squad Despite Superb IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
8 Best K-Dramas For Beginners
8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
camera icon9
title
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants
Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
NEWS ON ONE CLICK