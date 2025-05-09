1 / 12

Mother's Day is a beautiful opportunity to express gratitude to the most important woman in your life. Instead of traditional gifts and flowers, why not make it memorable with a travel experience? A weekend escape or a weeklong vacation in India’s diverse and scenic locations could be the most heartfelt way to bond, relax, and celebrate motherhood. Whether your mom loves nature, culture, wellness, or adventure, India has something special to offer.

Here are 10 must-visit destinations in India for a perfect Mother's Day 2025 getaway:-