NewsPhotosFrom Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett To Assam's Kaziranga: 9 Affordable Wildlife Destinations In India
From Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett To Assam's Kaziranga: 9 Affordable Wildlife Destinations In India

From lush national parks to serene bird sanctuaries, the country offers countless opportunities for families to explore the natural world together.

Updated:May 16, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
India's vast and diverse landscapes are home to some of the most thrilling and educational wildlife experiences. From lush national parks to serene bird sanctuaries, the country offers countless opportunities for families to explore the natural world together. Whether you’re traveling with young children or teens, these nine wildlife adventures promise fun, learning, and unforgettable memories.

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Best for: Jungle safaris, tiger spotting, and river activities

As India’s oldest national park, Jim Corbett is a perfect introduction to wildlife for children. Home to the elusive Bengal tiger, this park offers open jeep safaris, nature walks, and riverside picnics. Families can also enjoy guided tours to learn about the park's rich biodiversity.

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Ranthambore National Park, Rajasthan

Best for: Tiger sightings, history and photography

Ranthambore is not just about wildlife – its majestic ruins and Ranthambore Fort add a historical twist to your safari. The park is famed for its relatively high chance of spotting tigers, making it a thrilling experience for both kids and adults.

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Best for: Spotting one-horned rhinoceros

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga is home to two-thirds of the world’s one-horned rhinos. Elephant-back and jeep safaris across the swampy grasslands provide families with close encounters of rhinos, elephants, and wild buffalo in a safe environment.

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary, Kerala

Best for: Boat safaris and nature education

Located in the Western Ghats, Periyar offers a unique way to explore wildlife – via boat. Cruise through the Periyar Lake with your family while spotting elephants, deer, and numerous bird species along the shoreline. The eco-tourism center also offers kid-friendly treks and bamboo rafting.

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Gir National Park, Gujarat

Best for: Seeing the Asiatic lion

The only place in the world to spot the rare Asiatic lion, Gir is a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts. Families can enjoy safaris in open-top vehicles and learn about conservation efforts at the park’s interpretation zone.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park), Rajasthan

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary (Keoladeo National Park), Rajasthan

Best for: Birdwatching and easy cycling trails

Ideal for younger children, Bharatpur is a paradise for bird lovers. Rent bicycles or hire cycle-rickshaws for a relaxing ride through the park as you spot flamingos, storks, kingfishers, and hundreds of migratory species, especially during winter.

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Best for: Inspiration behind The Jungle Book

Made famous as the setting of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Pench’s safaris bring Mowgli’s adventures to life. The park is rich in wildlife including leopards, wild dogs, and various bird species. A great educational experience for kids who love the classic tale.

Sunderbans National Park, West Bengal

Sunderbans National Park, West Bengal

Best for: Unique boat safaris through mangroves

Take your family on a one-of-a-kind adventure through the world’s largest mangrove forest. The Sunderbans offer boat safaris to spot Royal Bengal Tigers, saltwater crocodiles, and river dolphins. It’s an immersive nature experience with plenty of excitement.

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka

Bannerghatta Biological Park, Karnataka

Best for: A wildlife experience close to the city

Located just outside Bengaluru, Bannerghatta is ideal for a weekend family getaway. It combines a zoo, butterfly park, and a safari zone, making it accessible and fun for children. The park provides a great mix of learning and recreation without long travel.

India’s wildlife destinations offer more than just adventure—they are windows into the country’s rich biodiversity and conservation efforts. Whether it’s spotting a tiger in Ranthambore or watching rhinos in Kaziranga, these family-friendly experiences promise to be both thrilling and educational. So pack your binoculars and bring along your sense of wonder—the wild is calling!

Wildlife IndiaIndian wildlifeWildlife DestinationsExplore Wild IndiaBudget Travel India
