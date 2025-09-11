From Varkala Beach To Marari Beach: Explore 9 Breathtaking Seaside Paradises In India You Must Visit This September

1 / 11

As the monsoon begins to retreat and the skies clear up, September becomes one of the most underrated yet perfect times to explore India’s beautiful beaches. The coastlines are refreshed, the crowds are thinner, and the weather strikes a pleasant balance between warm sun and cool breezes.

Whether you're craving solitude, adventure, or just a picturesque sunset, these 9 Indian beach destinations are perfect seaside getaways to explore this September.