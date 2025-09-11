Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Varkala Beach To Marari Beach: Explore 9 Breathtaking Seaside Paradises In India You Must Visit This September
From Varkala Beach To Marari Beach: Explore 9 Breathtaking Seaside Paradises In India You Must Visit This September

Looking for the perfect beach getaway this September? From the cliffs of Varkala to the calm shores of Marari, discover 9 stunning seaside paradises across India. These beaches offer tranquility, natural beauty, and ideal weather post-monsoon. Whether you seek relaxation or adventure, these coastal gems are must-visits this season.

Updated:Sep 11, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
As the monsoon begins to retreat and the skies clear up, September becomes one of the most underrated yet perfect times to explore India’s beautiful beaches. The coastlines are refreshed, the crowds are thinner, and the weather strikes a pleasant balance between warm sun and cool breezes.

Whether you're craving solitude, adventure, or just a picturesque sunset, these 9 Indian beach destinations are perfect seaside getaways to explore this September.

Varkala Beach, Kerala – Cliffs, Culture, and Calm Waters

Varkala Beach, Kerala – Cliffs, Culture, and Calm Waters

Varkala offers a rare mix of dramatic red cliffs, palm-lined views, and a spiritual vibe. The beach is relatively less crowded in September, making it ideal for peaceful yoga mornings or Ayurvedic retreats. The cliffside cafés serve delicious local food with a view of the Arabian Sea—perfect for monsoon sunsets.

Gokarna, Karnataka – A Serene Alternative to Goa

Gokarna, Karnataka – A Serene Alternative to Goa

Gokarna is gaining fame as a quieter, more spiritual version of Goa. In September, the weather is cool and breezy, perfect for beach trekking between Om Beach, Half Moon Beach, and Paradise Beach. You’ll find fewer tourists, which means more space to relax or explore the coastline on foot.

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands – India’s Most Pristine Shoreline

Radhanagar Beach, Andaman Islands – India’s Most Pristine Shoreline

Often rated as one of Asia’s best beaches, Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island is a paradise of white sand and turquoise water. September is shoulder season here, so you can enjoy the stunning beauty without heavy tourist traffic. Great for swimming, photography, or simply relaxing in peace.

Palolem Beach, Goa – Laid-back Vibes and Vibrant Views

Palolem Beach, Goa – Laid-back Vibes and Vibrant Views

South Goa’s Palolem Beach offers a clean, crescent-shaped bay surrounded by palm trees and vibrant shacks. September brings fewer party-goers and more calm, making it ideal for kayaking, dolphin spotting, or romantic evenings by the sea.

Kovalam Beach, Kerala – Surf, Ayurveda, and Sea Breezes

Kovalam Beach, Kerala – Surf, Ayurveda, and Sea Breezes

Just 16 km from Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam Beach is known for its lighthouse, gentle waves, and wellness resorts. In September, the monsoon is tapering off, making it a great time to enjoy Ayurvedic treatments and calm sea swims. The beach's laid-back energy makes it a rejuvenating destination.

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra – Crystal Waters and Coral Reefs

Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra – Crystal Waters and Coral Reefs

Located in Sindhudurg, Tarkarli is one of Maharashtra's best-kept secrets. It offers a mix of adventure and serenity, with activities like snorkeling and scuba diving in relatively clear waters. September is a great time to witness the lush greenery and explore coral reefs post-monsoon.

(Also Read: Want A Peaceful Beach Holiday? Visit These 5 Lesser-Known Coastal Spots In India For An Unforgettable Experience)

Marari Beach, Kerala – Quiet Luxury Amid Coconut Groves

Marari Beach, Kerala – Quiet Luxury Amid Coconut Groves

Marari is ideal for travelers seeking solitude and eco-conscious luxury. The beach is less commercialized, surrounded by local fishing villages and coconut trees. September’s mild weather makes it a perfect spot for slow travel, beach reading, or soaking in the natural beauty.

Puri Beach, Odisha – Sacred Shores and Sea Festivals

Puri Beach, Odisha – Sacred Shores and Sea Festivals

Puri combines spiritual energy with scenic beach views. While most visit for the Jagannath Temple, the beach itself is worth exploring in September, especially during local festivals. The ocean is wild but beautiful, perfect for watching waves and soaking in Odisha’s rich coastal culture.

Mandarmani, West Bengal – East India’s Hidden Gem

Mandarmani, West Bengal – East India’s Hidden Gem

If you're on the East Coast, Mandarmani is an offbeat beach getaway that shines in September. Known for its long driveable beach and calm sea, it's a quiet escape from Kolkata’s bustle. Enjoy early morning walks, seafood delicacies, and beachside resorts at affordable prices.

Why September is Ideal for Beach Travel in India

Why September is Ideal for Beach Travel in India

Post-monsoon freshness: The landscapes are lush and the beaches are clean.

Fewer crowds: Shoulder season means more privacy and better hotel deals.

Pleasant weather: The rain recedes in most coastal areas, making it perfect for swimming and exploring.

Vibrant culture: Many coastal towns celebrate local festivals during this month.

If you're dreaming of a beach vacation but want to skip the crowds and enjoy a more peaceful, nature-infused experience, September is your golden window. From the spiritual sands of Puri to the untouched beauty of the Andamans, these 9 beaches offer something for every kind of traveler. So pack your bags, grab your sunscreen, and explore these seaside paradises before the peak season rush begins.

