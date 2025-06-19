From Waterfall To Cloud-Kissed Peaks: 5 Monsoon Treks To Explore In The Western Ghats
Explore the lush beauty of the Western Ghats with these top 5 monsoon treks that come alive with greenery, waterfalls, and misty trails.
The Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, come alive with lush greenery, cascading waterfalls, and misty mountain trails during the monsoon season. Trekking through these rain-soaked trails offers a magical experience filled with natural beauty and adventure.
Here are five of the best monsoon treks in the Western Ghats that every nature lover and trekking enthusiast must explore:-
Rajmachi Fort Trek, Maharashtra
Located between Lonavala and Karjat, the Rajmachi Fort Trek is one of the most popular monsoon treks in Maharashtra. The trail takes you through dense forests, muddy paths, and ancient caves, leading up to the twin forts of Shrivardhan and Manaranjan. During the rains, the entire region turns vibrant green, with waterfalls and streams adding to the scenic beauty. The moderate-level trek is perfect for weekend adventurers and history buffs alike.
Kudremukh Trek, Karnataka
Often referred to as the ‘horse-face’ peak due to its unique shape, the Kudremukh Trek in Karnataka is a monsoon delight. The trail meanders through rolling meadows, dense forests, and small streams, with chances to spot wildlife and rare plant species. As one of the highest peaks in Karnataka, the view from the summit is breathtaking—enhanced by clouds and mist during the monsoon. Trekkers need permits, so plan accordingly.
Chembra Peak Trek, Kerala
Located near Wayanad, Chembra Peak is the highest point in Kerala and offers a scenic monsoon trek through tea plantations, lush hills, and dense forests. One of the highlights of this trek is the heart-shaped lake, Hridaya Saras, which appears midway and is believed to be perennial. The view from the top during monsoon is simply surreal, as clouds blanket the surrounding landscape.
Harishchandragad Trek via Nalichi Vaat, Maharashtra
For seasoned trekkers seeking a challenging monsoon adventure, the Harishchandragad Trek via Nalichi Vaat is an exhilarating choice. Known for its steep climbs and rock patches, this trek demands fitness and experience. The path becomes slippery during rains, adding thrill to the journey. The Konkan Kada viewpoint at the top offers a dramatic view of the valley, especially when clouds and fog roll in during monsoon.
Tadiandamol Trek, Karnataka
Located in the Coorg region, Tadiandamol is the highest peak in Kodagu and the third-highest in Karnataka. The monsoon transforms the trail into a misty wonderland with vibrant greenery and fresh mountain air. The trek is moderately difficult and passes through coffee plantations, shola forests, and open meadows. It's an ideal escape for those looking to reconnect with nature during the rainy season.
Monsoon treks in the Western Ghats are a thrilling way to experience India’s rich biodiversity and breathtaking landscapes. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trekker, these five trails offer a perfect mix of adventure, serenity, and nature’s raw beauty. Don’t forget to gear up with waterproof essentials and always check weather conditions before heading out.
Trending Photos