From Western Tragopan To Golden Eagle: 8 Most Colourful Birds To Spot In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, with its diverse landscapes, ranging from lush green valleys to snow-capped peaks, is home to a wide variety of wildlife, including some of the most vibrant and colorful bird species in India. The majestic Himalayas provide an ideal habitat for many birds, which flock to this region, whether it’s the dense forests or the high-altitude meadows. For birdwatching enthusiasts, Himachal Pradesh offers a captivating experience with its rich avian diversity. Here are 8 of the most colorful and striking birds you can spot in the skies of Himachal Pradesh.