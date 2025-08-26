Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings

1 / 12

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grandeur and devotion across India, where devotees prepare a variety of sweets and prasads to offer to Lord Ganesha. Milk-based prasads hold a special place in the celebrations as they are considered pure, nourishing, and symbolic of divine blessings.

Here are 10 milk-based prasads you can prepare at home during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.