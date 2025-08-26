Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without offering delicious milk-based prasads to Lord Ganesha. From kheer to peda, these traditional recipes bring purity, devotion, and sweetness to the festival. Preparing prasad at home not only enhances the festive spirit but also deepens the bond with Bappa.
Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with grandeur and devotion across India, where devotees prepare a variety of sweets and prasads to offer to Lord Ganesha. Milk-based prasads hold a special place in the celebrations as they are considered pure, nourishing, and symbolic of divine blessings.
Here are 10 milk-based prasads you can prepare at home during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.
Kheer (Rice Pudding)
Kheer is one of the most traditional offerings to Lord Ganesha. Prepared with milk, rice, sugar, and flavored with cardamom, it is garnished with dry fruits. Its creamy texture and rich aroma make it a must-have prasad.
Peda
Soft and sweet pedas made from khoya (reduced milk) and sugar are widely offered during Ganesh Chaturthi. Flavours like kesar (saffron) and cardamom enhance their taste, making them both delicious and auspicious.
Kalakand
A rich milk cake made from condensed milk and paneer, kalakand has a grainy texture that melts in the mouth. It is one of the simplest yet most loved prasads.
Paneer Ladoo
Made from freshly prepared paneer, sugar, and cardamom, paneer ladoos are soft, mildly sweet, and easy to prepare. They symbolize purity and devotion in offerings.
Basundi
A Maharashtrian delicacy, basundi is made by boiling milk until thick and adding sugar, cardamom, and nuts. It is a festive favorite in Maharashtra during Ganesh Chaturthi.
Rasgulla
Soft and spongy balls made from paneer cooked in sugar syrup, rasgullas are a delightful milk-based prasad. Their sweetness represents joy and prosperity.
Sandesh
A Bengali favorite, sandesh is made from chenna (curdled milk) and sugar, often flavored with kesar or rose water. It is light, fresh, and divine as prasad.
Milk Barfi
Milk barfi is one of the simplest sweets, made with condensed milk, sugar, and ghee. It can be garnished with pistachios or silver vark for a festive touch.
Payasam
Popular in South India, payasam is similar to kheer but often includes jaggery instead of sugar. This milk-based dish is rich in flavor and considered highly sacred.
Rabri
Rabri is a thickened sweet dish made by reducing milk slowly until it becomes creamy, then flavored with saffron, cardamom, and dry fruits. It is often served with puris as prasad.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is not just about rituals but also about offering love and devotion through prasads. Preparing these milk-based delicacies at home adds purity and warmth to the celebration, making it more meaningful. Each sweet not only pleases Lord Ganesha but also spreads joy among family and friends.
