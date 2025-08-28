Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Homemade Recipes For Prasad Including Ladoos, Modaks, And Other Sweets
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without preparing traditional sweets and prasad for Lord Ganesha. From laddoos to modaks, devotees prepare a variety of easy homemade recipes as festive offerings. These simple yet delicious dishes symbolize devotion, purity, and love for Bappa.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a festival of devotion, joy, and delicious sweets prepared as offerings (prasad) to Lord Ganesha. Known as the lover of laddoos and modaks, Bappa is welcomed with a wide variety of festive recipes.
If you’re planning to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with homemade prasad, here are 5 easy-to-make recipes that combine tradition, taste, and devotion.
Lauki Kesar Ladoo – A Healthy Festive Delight
Lauki (bottle gourd) may not sound festive at first, but when blended with saffron and sugar, it turns into a soft, melt-in-mouth sweet. Grated lauki is cooked in ghee with milk, flavored with saffron strands, and shaped into laddoos. Not only is this recipe quick, but it’s also light and healthy, making it perfect as an offering to Lord Ganesha.
Coconut Ladoo – A Classic Ganesh Chaturthi Favourite
Coconut ladoo is one of the simplest and most loved festive sweets. Made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, these laddoos are prepared in minutes. Soft, chewy, and aromatic, they are a must-have prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi and can be stored for days.
Modak – Lord Ganesha’s Most Beloved Sweet
No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is complete without modaks. Traditionally steamed (Ukadiche Modak), they are filled with jaggery and coconut mixture. For a modern twist, you can also make fried modaks or chocolate modaks. This sweet is considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite, symbolizing joy and prosperity.
Rava Ladoo – Quick and Flavoursome Treat
Rava (semolina) ladoos are another popular choice during Ganesh Chaturthi. Prepared with roasted semolina, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, they are rich in flavor and energy. These ladoos are beginner-friendly, easy to store, and perfect for festive offerings.
Besan Ladoo – Rich and Nutty Sweet
Made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, besan ladoo is a festive classic. Its nutty flavor and smooth texture make it irresistible. Garnished with almonds and pistachios, these ladoos not only please Lord Ganesha but also delight family and guests.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to prepare these easy and delicious recipes for Bappa. From the healthy Lauki Kesar Ladoo to the traditional Coconut Ladoo and Modak, each recipe is simple yet filled with devotion. Offering these sweets as prasad symbolises love, gratitude, and the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesha into our homes.
