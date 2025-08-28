Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952703https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-5-homemade-recipes-for-prasad-including-ladoos-modaks-and-other-sweets-2952703
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Homemade Recipes For Prasad Including Ladoos, Modaks, And Other Sweets
photoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 5 Homemade Recipes For Prasad Including Ladoos, Modaks, And Other Sweets

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without preparing traditional sweets and prasad for Lord Ganesha. From laddoos to modaks, devotees prepare a variety of easy homemade recipes as festive offerings. These simple yet delicious dishes symbolize devotion, purity, and love for Bappa.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1/7
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a festival of devotion, joy, and delicious sweets prepared as offerings (prasad) to Lord Ganesha. Known as the lover of laddoos and modaks, Bappa is welcomed with a wide variety of festive recipes.

If you’re planning to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with homemade prasad, here are 5 easy-to-make recipes that combine tradition, taste, and devotion.

 

Follow Us

Lauki Kesar Ladoo – A Healthy Festive Delight

2/7
Lauki Kesar Ladoo – A Healthy Festive Delight

Lauki (bottle gourd) may not sound festive at first, but when blended with saffron and sugar, it turns into a soft, melt-in-mouth sweet. Grated lauki is cooked in ghee with milk, flavored with saffron strands, and shaped into laddoos. Not only is this recipe quick, but it’s also light and healthy, making it perfect as an offering to Lord Ganesha.

Follow Us

Coconut Ladoo – A Classic Ganesh Chaturthi Favourite

3/7
Coconut Ladoo – A Classic Ganesh Chaturthi Favourite

Coconut ladoo is one of the simplest and most loved festive sweets. Made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom, these laddoos are prepared in minutes. Soft, chewy, and aromatic, they are a must-have prasad for Ganesh Chaturthi and can be stored for days.

Follow Us

Modak – Lord Ganesha’s Most Beloved Sweet

4/7
Modak – Lord Ganesha’s Most Beloved Sweet

No Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is complete without modaks. Traditionally steamed (Ukadiche Modak), they are filled with jaggery and coconut mixture. For a modern twist, you can also make fried modaks or chocolate modaks. This sweet is considered Lord Ganesha’s favorite, symbolizing joy and prosperity.

Follow Us

Rava Ladoo – Quick and Flavoursome Treat

5/7
Rava Ladoo – Quick and Flavoursome Treat

Rava (semolina) ladoos are another popular choice during Ganesh Chaturthi. Prepared with roasted semolina, ghee, sugar, and dry fruits, they are rich in flavor and energy. These ladoos are beginner-friendly, easy to store, and perfect for festive offerings.

Follow Us

Besan Ladoo – Rich and Nutty Sweet

6/7
Besan Ladoo – Rich and Nutty Sweet

Made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, besan ladoo is a festive classic. Its nutty flavor and smooth texture make it irresistible. Garnished with almonds and pistachios, these ladoos not only please Lord Ganesha but also delight family and guests.

Follow Us

7/7

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is the perfect occasion to prepare these easy and delicious recipes for Bappa. From the healthy Lauki Kesar Ladoo to the traditional Coconut Ladoo and Modak, each recipe is simple yet filled with devotion. Offering these sweets as prasad symbolises love, gratitude, and the joy of welcoming Lord Ganesha into our homes.

Follow Us
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 recipesprasad for Lord GaneshaModak recipeLadoo Recipehomemade Ganesh Chaturthi sweetseasy festive recipesGanesh chaturthi prasadtraditional sweets for Ganesh ChaturthiGanpati recipesGanesh festival food
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Prithvi Shaw Girlfriend
Who Is Akriti Agarwal? Prithvi Shaw’s Rumoured Girlfriend Who Joined Him in Ganesh Festival 2025
camera icon10
title
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin’s IPL Wicket For CSK, PBKS, RR, DC, RPS; How He Claimed 187 Wickets Across 5 Teams - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
Travis Kelce Networth 2025
Travis Kelce Net Worth 2025: Inside NFL Star's Dreamy Proposal, Taylor Swift's Jaw-Dropping Engagement Ring Cost, Luxurious Lifestyle & More
camera icon13
title
Yoga
7 Yoga Poses To Fix Neck Hump And Get Toned Shoulders In Just 30 Days
camera icon10
title
Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings: How Much He Made With CSK, RR, PBKS, DC & RPS - In Pics
NEWS ON ONE CLICK