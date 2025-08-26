Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951784https://zeenews.india.com/photos/lifestyle/ganesh-chaturthi-2025-6-famous-ganpati-bappa-temples-in-india-you-must-visit-2951784
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Famous Ganpati Bappa Temples In India You Must Visit
photoDetails

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Famous Ganpati Bappa Temples In India You Must Visit

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with grandeur across India, honouring Lord Ganesha’s blessings of wisdom and prosperity. Visiting famous temples adds spiritual depth to the festival. Siddhivinayak in Mumbai, Dagdusheth in Pune, and other iconic shrines draw lakhs of devotees. These sacred destinations are a must-visit during the festive season.

Updated:Aug 26, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1/8
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated festivals in India, honors Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of new beginnings. Every year, devotees across the country flock to temples and pandals to seek blessings and offer prayers.

In 2025, the festival promises grand celebrations, and visiting some iconic Ganpati temples can make the experience truly spiritual and memorable.

Follow Us

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

2/8
Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

The Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai is perhaps the most famous Ganesha temple in India. Devotees from all over the country visit here to seek blessings for prosperity and success. The temple is renowned for its magnificent architecture and the idol of Lord Ganesha enshrined in gold.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple is decorated elaborately, and special aartis are performed, drawing huge crowds.

(Pic Credit: Shree Siddhivinayak Ganpati Madir Trust - Mumbai)

Follow Us

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune

3/8
Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune

Located in Pune, the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is famous for its vibrant celebrations. The temple has a rich history and is revered for its powerful idol of Bappa, which is adorned with beautiful ornaments and flowers during the festival.

Devotees visit in large numbers to witness the grand procession and participate in cultural programs.

(Pic Credit: Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune - Official)

Follow Us

Shree Vinayaka Devaru Temple, Karnataka

4/8
Shree Vinayaka Devaru Temple, Karnataka

This ancient temple in Karnataka attracts devotees seeking divine blessings and spiritual peace. Known for its serene surroundings and traditional rituals, it becomes a hub of devotion during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Special poojas, music, and bhajans make the celebrations immersive and spiritually enriching.

(Pic Credit: Idagunji Devaru)

Follow Us

Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh

5/8
Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Situated in Andhra Pradesh, the Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple is famous for its self-manifested Ganesha idol. The temple has a unique history and draws thousands of devotees every year.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the temple sees a surge of pilgrims who participate in ritualistic worship and seek blessings for health and prosperity.

(Pic Credit: Kanipakam Temple)

Follow Us

6/8
Ujjain Ganesh Temple, Madhya Pradesh

The Ganesh Temple in Ujjain is a spiritual landmark and attracts devotees from across the state. The temple’s historical significance and its connection to ancient traditions make it a must-visit during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Special poojas and offerings are conducted, creating a divine ambiance for worshippers.

(Pic Credit: Shri Chintaman Ganesh Temple - Ujjain)

Follow Us

Ranjangaon Ganpati Temple, Maharashtra

7/8
Ranjangaon Ganpati Temple, Maharashtra

Ranjangaon is one of the Ashtavinayak temples of Maharashtra, dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The temple is known for its powerful idol and vibrant celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Pilgrims visit this temple to seek blessings for wisdom and success, making it a significant spiritual destination.

(Pic Credit: Ranjangaon Ganpati Temple - Maharashtra)

Follow Us

8/8

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 offers a chance to experience devotion, culture, and spirituality at its finest. Visiting these iconic Ganpati temples not only allows devotees to seek divine blessings but also immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Whether it’s the grandeur of Siddhivinayak or the spiritual serenity of Kanipakam, each temple promises a memorable experience for devotees and visitors alike.

Follow Us
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025famous Ganpati temples in IndiaSiddhivinayak temple MumbaiDagdusheth Ganpati Punemust visit Ganesh templesGanpati Bappa celebrationsGanesh festival templesGanesh Chaturthi travel guidetop Ganesh temples IndiaGanesh devotion 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Pro Kabaddi League
Meet Head Coaches Of All 12 Teams Ahead Of PKL 2025: Anup Kumar For Patna Pirates, Manpreet Singh For Haryana Steelers; Check Full List
camera icon7
title
Bigg Boss 19
Who Are Nehal Chudasama & Farhana Bhatt? Meet Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Breaking Barriers On And Off Screen
camera icon7
title
Meet Indian-Born Sikh Brothers Who Were eBay Sellers And Now Own Rs 1,460-Crore Activewear Giant Backed By Arnold Schwarzenegger, UFC Icons
camera icon7
title
who is tanya mittal
Meet 25-Year-Old Girl Who Was Miss Asia 2018 Winner, Now Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Who Overcame Cleft Lip Surgery And Owns a Crore-Worth Business; She Is......
camera icon6
title
Technology
From OnePlus Buds To Galaxy Buds FE: Best Earbuds Under Rs 5,000 In India 2025 You Should Buy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK