Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Modaks To Ladoos, 7 Beloved Bhogs Of Lord Ganesha You Should Offer For Divine Grace

1 / 9

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honors the birth of Lord Ganesha—the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. During the festival, devotees prepare and offer special bhogs (sacred food offerings) to please Bappa and seek his blessings. Among these, certain delicacies hold a special place in Lord Ganesha’s heart.

Here are 7 beloved bhogs of Lord Ganesha that you must offer during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.