NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: From Modaks To Ladoos, 7 Beloved Bhogs Of Lord Ganesha You Should Offer For Divine Grace
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Modaks To Ladoos, 7 Beloved Bhogs Of Lord Ganesha You Should Offer For Divine Grace

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is incomplete without offering bhog to Lord Ganesha. From modaks to ladoos, each offering holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. Devotees believe these sacred bhogs bring prosperity, wisdom, and divine blessings. Discover the 7 most beloved bhogs of Lord Ganesha to prepare during this festival.

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, honors the birth of Lord Ganesha—the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings. During the festival, devotees prepare and offer special bhogs (sacred food offerings) to please Bappa and seek his blessings. Among these, certain delicacies hold a special place in Lord Ganesha’s heart.

Here are 7 beloved bhogs of Lord Ganesha that you must offer during Ganesh Chaturthi 2025.

Modak – Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Sweet

Modak – Lord Ganesha’s Favorite Sweet

No offering to Lord Ganesha is complete without modaks. These sweet dumplings, often stuffed with coconut and jaggery, symbolize prosperity and happiness. In fact, modak is believed to be Ganesha’s most loved delicacy, and offering them during Ganesh Chaturthi ensures blessings of wisdom and success.

Motichoor Ladoo – A Symbol of Joy and Devotion

Motichoor Ladoo – A Symbol of Joy and Devotion

The soft, melt-in-the-mouth motichoor ladoos are another favorite of Lord Ganesha. These bright orange sweets not only delight the deity but also signify happiness and devotion. Devotees prepare them with love and distribute as prasad to spread joy and positivity.

Coconut Ladoo – A Traditional Offering

Coconut Ladoo – A Traditional Offering

Coconut holds spiritual importance in Hindu rituals, symbolizing purity and selflessness. Coconut ladoos, made with grated coconut and sugar or jaggery, are considered a must-have offering during Ganesh Chaturthi. They represent simplicity, devotion, and divine blessings.

Puran Poli – A Festive Maharashtrian Delight

Puran Poli – A Festive Maharashtrian Delight

In Maharashtra, puran poli is a traditional offering made to Lord Ganesha during the festival. This sweet flatbread stuffed with lentils and jaggery represents abundance and prosperity. It’s believed that offering puran poli brings harmony and joy to the household.

Kheer – A Sacred Sweet Dish

Kheer – A Sacred Sweet Dish

Kheer, or rice pudding made with milk, sugar, and dry fruits, is another important bhog. It is a symbol of nourishment and purity. Devotees prepare it with devotion and offer it to Bappa as a gesture of gratitude for health and happiness.

Banana and Fruits – The Natural Offerings

Banana and Fruits – The Natural Offerings

Fruits, especially bananas, are considered pure and sattvic offerings to Lord Ganesha. Offering seasonal fruits symbolizes detachment from material desires and devotion in its purest form. It also reflects gratitude towards nature’s abundance.

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Halwa – A Unique Bhog

Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Halwa – A Unique Bhog

Among the lesser-known offerings, lauki halwa holds a special significance. Prepared with bottle gourd, milk, and sugar, it is believed to please Lord Ganesha and invoke his blessings for good health and prosperity.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about rituals but also about expressing love and devotion through offerings. These 7 bhogs—especially modaks and ladoos—are considered dearest to Lord Ganesha. By preparing and offering them with sincerity, devotees invite divine blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and happiness into their lives.

