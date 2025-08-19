Advertisement
NewsPhotosGanesh Chaturthi 2025: From Mumbai To Hyderabad, Top 10 Most Famous And Iconic Ganesh Pandals Across India
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Mumbai To Hyderabad, Top 10 Most Famous And Iconic Ganesh Pandals Across India

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated with grandeur across India, featuring some of the most iconic pandals. From the legendary Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to the towering Khairatabad Ganesh in Hyderabad, each pandal showcases devotion, artistry, and culture. These pandals attract millions of devotees every year, offering both spiritual blessings and breathtaking experiences. Visiting them is a must for those who want to witness the true spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Updated:Aug 19, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

1/12
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals in India. Every year, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur, devotion, and artistic excellence. Pandals (temporary structures housing Ganesha idols) across India become cultural hubs, showcasing breathtaking decorations, innovative themes, and spiritual fervor.

If you’re planning to explore the best of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025, here are the top 10 iconic pandals you must visit.

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

2/12
Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Known as the “King of Lalbaug,” this pandal is the most famous in India. Devotees believe their wishes are fulfilled here, and millions line up every year for darshan. The idol’s majestic size and spiritual aura make it the most awaited pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai

3/12
Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Mumbai

Located close to Lalbaug, this pandal is famous for its creative themes and replicas of historical monuments, temples, and global wonders. Each year, it surprises devotees with innovative artistry that draws massive crowds.

GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai

4/12
GSB Seva Mandal, Mumbai

Popularly called the “Gold Ganpati,” this pandal is known for its idol adorned with pure gold ornaments. Beyond the grandeur, the mandal is also appreciated for eco-friendly practices and a strong focus on traditional rituals.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai

5/12
Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai

One of the oldest pandals in Mumbai, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is known for its spiritual energy and unique decorations. Devotees visit not just for darshan but also to experience the strong cultural legacy behind it.

Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai

6/12
Khetwadi Ganraj, Mumbai

Located in Girgaon, Khetwadi Ganraj is renowned for having some of the tallest Ganesha idols in the city. The intricate artistry and massive scale of the idol make it a visual delight and a highlight of the festival.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

7/12
Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

Known as the “Wish-fulfilling Ganpati” of Andheri, this pandal has a loyal following. Unlike other pandals, the idol here is not as towering but holds spiritual significance as devotees believe their prayers are answered.

Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

8/12
Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai

Though not a temporary pandal, the famous Siddhivinayak Temple sees an extraordinary rush during Ganesh Chaturthi. Thousands of devotees from across India visit to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha in this historic temple.

Kolkata’s Santosh Mitra Square Pandal

9/12
Kolkata’s Santosh Mitra Square Pandal

Ganesh Chaturthi has also gained popularity outside Maharashtra, and Kolkata is now home to some grand pandals. Santosh Mitra Square is particularly famous for its elaborate themes, blending art, tradition, and devotion in unique ways.

Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

10/12
Pune’s Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

One of the most iconic Ganpati idols in Maharashtra, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is famous for its grandeur and gold-plated decorations. The temple is beautifully lit during the festival, attracting devotees from all over India.

Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh

11/12
Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh

Famous for being one of the tallest Ganesh idols in India, the Khairatabad Ganesh is a massive attraction. Every year, lakhs of devotees flock here to witness the towering idol, which often crosses 50 feet in height.

Ganesh Chaturthi

12/12
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 promises to be as grand and devotional as ever, with iconic pandals across India creating unforgettable experiences. Whether it’s the spiritual aura of Lalbaugcha Raja, the golden glow of GSB Seva Mandal, or the towering idols of Khairatabad, each pandal has its own charm.

Visiting these iconic spots not only strengthens faith but also showcases India’s incredible cultural and artistic diversity.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK