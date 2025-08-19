Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: From Mumbai To Hyderabad, Top 10 Most Famous And Iconic Ganesh Pandals Across India

1 / 12

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most vibrant and celebrated festivals in India. Every year, devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with grandeur, devotion, and artistic excellence. Pandals (temporary structures housing Ganesha idols) across India become cultural hubs, showcasing breathtaking decorations, innovative themes, and spiritual fervor.

If you’re planning to explore the best of Ganesh Chaturthi in 2025, here are the top 10 iconic pandals you must visit.